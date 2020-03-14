And Now a Thread of Chris Evans as Hand Sanitizer Because We Deserve It

As anxiety around COVID-19 grows, there seems to be little in the way of relief. Every press conference held by Donald Trump only instills further confusion and dread. Event after event is cancelled as we make our best efforts to flatten the curve and practice social distancing. And perhaps worst of all, there’s NO TOILET PAPER to be found anywhere.

Into these panicky times comes the one thing that can ease our minds. The balm to soothe our anxieties and ameliorate our concerns. I’m talking, of course, about this thread of Chris Evans as hand sanitizers. Our new best friend @buttsandevans has posted a Twitter thread with the erstwhile Captain America as various hand sanitizers. All we can say is, please rub these all over our bodies:

Praise be to the internets, and to the person who gave us this soul cleansing thread. Because after all, if a combination of Chris Evans and hand sanitizer can’t save the world, maybe the world isn’t worth saving. Friends, take note: THIS is how we should be spending our quarantine time!

The internet rejoiced, and even some copycats were inspired by the thread:

Totally inspired by the @ChrisEvans hand sanitizer pics trending it was only a matter of time before I unleashed… #adamdriver #corona pic.twitter.com/hbuRaVdnLF — Emma Jamieson (@EpicureEmma) March 14, 2020

In times of panic and fear, it’s more important than ever to keep a sense of humor. Stores will restock toilet paper. Hand sanitizer will make its way back on the shelves. We will get through this by treating each other with kindness and grace. We will find strength we maybe didn’t know we had.

And if all that fails, we’ve got Chris Evans as hand sanitizers.

(image: Marvel)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com