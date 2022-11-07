Chris Evans and The Rock in a Christmas Movie Sounds Perfect

What’s better than a Christmas movie with The Rock or Chris Evans? One starring them both, of course! Directed by Jake Kasdan, with a script by Chris Morgan, Red One has been making waves on the internet for a number of reasons—one being that Chris Evans ran around a snowy scene in multiple layers and Twitter exploded, but hey.

When it comes to the great debate over things like “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” I fall firmly in the line of “Does it take place during Christmas?” and if so, then yes, it is—meaning things like Iron Man 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home are Christmas movies to me, and I don’t care. But making an action movie that is designed to be a Christmas movie right off the bat? Delightful.

Thanks to Chris Evans’ Instagram, though, we got a look at Red One, which includes Evans in all his layers and Dwayne Johnson standing in a red and green leather ensemble. Perfection.

We get to meet Callum Drift (Johnson) and Jack O’Malley (Evans), and the two are posing together and laughing. The news also comes with the addition of Bonnie Hunt and J.K. Simmons to the cast. The rest of the cast includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel.

So what is Red One?

Honestly, I don’t know what Red One is. The film is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, and that’s all the information I really need because there is something about an all-star cast and Christmas that just works to get me excited about a movie, regardless of what is to come. It’s Christmas. And if you throw Chris Evans and The Rock into a Christmas movie, I am going to obsessively talk about it nonstop.

What these first look pictures do, though, is give fans something to think about as we wait for the movie to come out. Right now, it is slated for a 2023 release (sorry, this Christmas isn’t ready for Red One yet), and that’s a long time to wait for this. Still, our excitement is piqued.

