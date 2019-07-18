comScore
Check Out Our Live Coverage of the Her Universe 2019 Fashion Show at San Diego Comic Con

The best in geek couture!

by | 7:50 pm, July 18th, 2019

The winners of the 2018 Her Universe Fashion Show pose with Ashley Eckstein in this photo by Brian Sims

The Mary Sue’s San Diego Comic Con crew this year is excited to be livetweeting and Instagramming all the excitement from the Her Universe fashion show! Last year, we had front row seats to the coolest fashion show this side of the galaxy, and this year we’re thrilled to bring you to the show again. This article will contain a livestream of all our tweets from our official Twitter account, and we’ll also be covering it on our site’s Instagram story as well!

Follow all the excitement here starting at 9 pm EDT/6 pm PDT. While you wait, check out our other SDCC coverage at this link, and get all the thrills of the universe’s biggest con thanks to our reporters on the scene. We’ll have fangirls on the ground throughout the entire weekend to give you the latest updates and biggest surprises from this year’s SDCC, so stay tuned!

(image: Brian Sims)

