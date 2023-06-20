Check It Out, Some New ‘Star Trek’ Aliens Just Dropped

Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered last week, introduces a delightful new character: Pelia, played by Carole Kane. Pelia joins the Enterprise crew on a mission after she sees through Spock’s plan to fake a mechanical problem in order to steal the ship. Later on, Pelia becomes the new chief engineer, replacing the late Lieutenant Hemmer. Pelia is like a sly, smart grandmother who’s too smart for your shenanigans, but loves you anyway. I’d love to get a drink with Pelia and tell her all my problems. I don’t care if she makes fun of me afterwards. She’s awesome.

After we first meet Pelia, Uhura figures out her identity based on her accent. Pelia is a Lanthanite, a race of exceptionally long-lived aliens.

So who are the Lanthanites? What’s their deal?

Star Trek‘s Lanthanites, explained

Right now, we don’t know a whole lot about the Lanthanites. As Spock explains in Strange New Worlds, the Lanthanites are known for living undetected among humans on Earth for millennia before the discovery of warp travel and the formation of the Federation. That’s about it so far, though. We don’t know anything about their home planet or their history.

Interestingly, when Pelia and Spock chat at the end of the episode, Pelia tells him that the worst part of her extreme longevity isn’t watching loved ones die, but experiencing boredom. She may not speak for all Lanthanites, but she deals with her own boredom by hopping from post to post, leaving her position at Starfleet Academy to join the Enterprise.

Is Guinan a Lanthanite?

Some fans are wondering if Pelia is the same species as another long-lived Star Trek alien: Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The answer is no. Guinan is an El-Aurian, also known as the wise “Race of Listeners.” El-Aurians have lifespans of over 700 years, although it’s not clear yet if that’s on par with the lifespans of Lanthanites. (When Spock says Lanthanites have lived on Earth for millennia, is he talking about individual Lanthanites, or their species as a whole?) According to Star Trek lore, the El-Aurian homeworld was destroyed by the Borg in the mid-23rd century, a few years after the events of Strange New Worlds seasons 1 and 2. Could we see any El-Aurians show up in Strange New Worlds? Maybe. An El-Aurian and a Lanthanite like Pelia would have a lot to talk about.

In the meantime, enjoy Pelia’s antics on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds!

(featured image: Paramount+)

