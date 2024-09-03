Chastity High might give you an unexpected throwback if your high school also had a no-dating rule. Unlike Ichica and her friends, I never got to sue my high school for being invasive about student relationships.

In a last-ditch attempt to abolish the school’s no-dating rules, Ichica (Ai Mikami) took Principal Ikujima (Shinobu Terajima) to court. Several students came out to testify against the no-dating rule. Even Ichinose, who is gay, decided to testify in court after the rule outed him and his boyfriend because other students spied on them.

It was endearing to see students come together to assert their rights to privacy and choices. These teenagers were fighting for their right to make mistakes like any other young adult. Did these students succeed?

Netfix original series, Chastity High starring Mikami Ai and Miyase Ryubi released today!

What happened to the no-dating rule?

The trial was a little strange. Ichica should’ve hired a better lawyer, because what kind of lawyer would allow their teenage client to cross-examine a defendant? Additionally, it was strange to see Principal Ikujima’s lawyer become argumentative while cross-examining a witness. Maybe I played too much Ace Attorney and consumed more legal dramas than recommended.

Critiques of the legal debacle aside, Ichica lost. (See, she really should have hired a better lawyer!) Upon losing, Ichica’s suspension was lifted.

The students petitioned against the no-dating rule to Principal Ikujima. Principal Ikujima allowed the student body to vote on the rule, and most agreed that dating was a distraction.

Meanwhile, Maki decided to go to school overseas. He and Ichica decided to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Why the no-dating rule was enforced

Principal Ikujima still maintained the position that there are irreversible mistakes that students can’t make. Ikujima had a friend in high school who died giving birth to her daughter. This explains why, in her mind, banning dating was an effective solution, even though we’ve still seen students choose love at the risk of expulsion. The position is extreme, especially since decent sex education would’ve directly addressed the issue. Additionally, counseling services may have also been useful in helping teens sort through their messy emotions.

Then again, there wouldn’t be a story if Ikujima’s perspective on teenage dating was levelheaded. As a principal, she’s already seen the lengths students would go to for love. Failing to acknowledge this reality can deprive the students of proper help from teachers and may stunt their emotional development.

There’s a lot more there to explore if Netflix decides to renew the drama for a second season.

