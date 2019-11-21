Charlie Day’s El Tonto Is the New Winner for Most Offensive Movie Concept

Another day, another round of “why the hell is this movie getting made.” This time the culprit is It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia writer and actor Charlie Day, who is set to make his directorial debut with the film El Tonto, which is set to roll camera next month. Day will also produce the movie where he will stars as, and I am not kidding here: “an idiot deaf mute who becomes a celebrity and loses it all.”

Note: The original quote from Variety was “idiot deaf mute,” but the text of the article has since been altered to only read “deaf mute.” Nice try, but it was up long enough to make the point and offend a lot of people.

Not only is the title offensive on it’s own—”El Tonto” roughly translates to “the fool” or “the dummy” in Spanish—and not only is the concept of an able-bodied actor writing a comedy about a “deaf mute” super not okay, but the clear implication that the film will be about making jokes at a disabled person’s expense is just sort of horrifying. I expect absolutely zero in terms of sensitivity from someone from It’s Always Sunny, a show whose pitch-black humor has never appealed to me personally.

Let’s be clear here: an able-bodied man doesn’t get to direct and star in a comedy mocking a deaf person. That’s just not okay in this day and age where deaf and disabled actors are fighting tooth and nail to be given jobs and be treated with dignity. I’m not saying that Day is taking a job from a deaf person, I’m saying the fact that this movie exists even as a concept is offensive.

But I’m not deaf, and it’s not my opinion here that matters most. Check out the reaction of Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who broke and continues to break barriers for deaf actors:

“Charlie Day to Make Hollywood Comedy ‘El Tonto’” IDIOT DEAF MUTE?! How can @Variety print words like this?? And is @its_charlie_day making a movie with that description?! This has got to stop. PLEASE RT, call them out. https://t.co/BRy3WgADy6 via @variety @its_charlie_day — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 21, 2019

Joining the chorus of protest is Shoshanna Stern, deaf actress and writer and producer of the groundbreaking series This Close. (Yes, we also love Stern on Supernatural).

Oh, Jesus Christ. This is wrong on so many levels I don’t even know where to begin. How does a movie like this even get made? With a description like that? And the media was just like “oh okay yeah that’s not problematic at all?” 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fel4O4lL2E — Shoshannah Stern (@Shoshannah7) November 21, 2019

Stern’s This Close co-star, Josh Feldman, who is also deaf, also chimed in.

oh wonderful. let’s give money to this guy who’s going to use our community to prove his chops https://t.co/3Ks5wipi2s — josh feldman (@ItsJoshFeldman) November 21, 2019

While Variety changed their text, we have no idea if this protest will have any effect on the film, which starts production very soon, but it should. Hollywood is full of horrible concepts for movies that have the potential to sideline, exploit and dehumanize marginalized groups. We reported on one just yesterday but I would take five Rebel Wilson sings K-Pop movies over whatever this will be.

A film that actively offends and insults the deaf community by its very concept has no place in our modern media landscape. I’m not saying Charlie Day isn’t funny and doesn’t have the right to make movies; I’m saying he should think twice about the people he’s hurting and the progress he is potentially setting back to prove himself as a director before he makes this film. There are a million stories he could tell that could suit his brand of humor, why does he feel the need to chose a concept that so blatantly repugnant?

I implore Day and the other producers of the film to look at how this announcement is already upsetting the deaf and disabled community and reconsider if that’s a road they really want to go down.

