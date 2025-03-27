These are the 10 characters I’m the most excited for in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The cast for Avengers: Doomsday is long and surprising. But as a fan of Marvel, it means there are a lot of characters to get excited about!

To be fair, I am excited about everyone. As I said before, I wish there were more women announced for the film but it is still an exciting line-up. While there are many familiar faces that we know and love returning (looking at you, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd), it is nice to see some of the newer characters getting their time to shine.

And the movie is going to have…quite a lot of surprising returns to the Marvel world. So let’s talk about each of the characters that I am the most excited to see and why!

Bob (Lewis Pullman)

Call it a love of Lewis Pullman but I am excited to see what “Bob” does in Doomsday. To be fair, we all know that he is actually most definitely (probably) Sentry, whose real name is Robert “Bob” Reynolds but hey, until we see Thunderbolts, we don’t know anything for sure. But what I do know is that I love seeing Pullman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

We know that he survives Thunderbolts because of this (which is fine by me) but he also has a bunch of bullet holes in his shirt in the trailer so we know he isn’t getting “shot” any time soon. But getting to see Pullman with the rest of the Avengers? That’s going to be amazing.

Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez)

Now, did I put Lewis Pullman and Danny Ramirez back to back for a reason? Yes but also, in my defense, so did Marvel. The two former stars of Top Gun: Maverick are both part of Doomsday. Look at my fly boys! But I also love Joaquin Torres and if this means getting to see him as the Falcon more, I am invested in it.

The last we saw him in Captain America: Brave New World, he got a life lesson from Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) about what it means to not only be the Falcon but to be a hero and with Sam leading the Avengers, it isn’t surprising that his best friend is joining the team.

Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer)

Remember when the ending of The Marvels brought Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? But more specifically, he was the X-Men: The Animated Series version of the character? I do! And I missed him and wanted more of that character’s storyline and how Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) ended up there.

Maybe we will get answers as to what is going on with Beast and if all these X-Men returning to the fold are, in fact, the versions of these characters from the animated series. But, for now, we just know that Grammer is coming back to Marvel and that’s pretty neat.

Yelena (Florence Pugh)

I am a girl who cosplays as Yelena, has a Yelena tattoo, and has been told she looks like Florence Pugh. Of course I want more of Yelena Belova in the larger Marvel universe. So seeing her name on the back of one of those chairs was not exactly surprising but it was exciting nonetheless. It does, like Bob before her, mean that Yelena does survive Thunderbolts.

I didn’t expect to see a “Scarlett Johansson” chair reveal but this does confirm my hero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. That being that the franchise’s Widow seems to be Yelena and I am okay with that!

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal)

Call it my own love of Pedro Pascal but I am really excited to see his Reed Richards. Then again, Reed Richards is famously hot. And to be fair, there wasn’t a world where I didn’t think the Fantastic Four team wasn’t going to be in Doomsday. The villain is….Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) so…

But still, seeing Pedro Pascal take on Downey is also something that hurts my heart. What do you mean my boys are going to have to fight each other?

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

The last time we saw Letitia Wright’s Shuri was in Wakanda Forever. We have yet to see her fully take on the role of Black Panther in a bigger Avengers film. Probably because we have not yet had another Avengers team up since Avengers: Endgame. With Doomsday, we’ll get to see Shuri be the Black Panther and that is exciting.

I also love the idea of the smartest people in the Marvel universe all together again. Reed Richards is one of the smartest people in the Marvel canon and if I get to see a scene where he and Shuri are working together, it’ll all be worth it.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

So the last time we saw Loki, he was a tree. To be more clear, he was holding the fabric of time together and keeping as many timelines and universes alive as possible. Pretty big job for our God of Mischief! So seeing Tom Hiddleston’s name appear on the chairs of Doomsday brought up some questions. Like is the tree coming with him or what is going to go down with the timelines?

For now, I hope we get to see our Loki who has been through so much growth get to shine. Not that I’d be mad if it was another Loki but you get what I mean.

Gambit (Channing Tatum)

WOOIMABOUTTOMAKEANAMEFORMYSELFHERE. As a Gambit girl (look, I’ve got a tattoo for my guy), I have never screamed louder in public than when I was texted by three different people that they announced Channing Tatum’s chair. My guy is finally getting his time as Gambit for real this time!

The news is exciting because think about it: We want to see the X-Men again and Channing Tatum was going to be part of that. Why not allow him a real chance? We saw a jokey approach to Gamby in Deadpool & Wolverine but I’m excited to see what Tatum can do for real in Doomsday.

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)

Is there a world when I’d be mad that Bucky Barnes appeared? Not at all. It does, yet again, confirm he survives Thunderbolts and I am okay with that. Sebastian Stan is returning to the MCU for Doomsday and given his lack of lines in previous Avengers team-ups, I hope this time around he has more of a say in what is going on.

We know that Bucky is part of the government (thanks to Brave New World) but is that going to play a part in Doomsday?

Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby)

Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Victor have an interesting history in the comics. Whether that will continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear but we have Reed and Sue already married in The Fantastic Four: First Steps so maybe we’ll get more of an answer there. In the meantime, I am excited to see her (and the entire team) already part of their first Avengers team up!

