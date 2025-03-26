‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and…barely any girls are allowed?

Where were you when Marvel made us all watch over 4 hours of chairs? Do you never want to see a directors chair again or do you miss them? Did you catch the unfortunate lack of women present?

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday was rolled out as slowly as possible. With each chair taking quite a while to reveal itself, you might have missed some of the names or maybe you didn’t recognize that a lot of the names revealed were men. That is fine, I don’t dislike my Marvel boys. But it is surprising given the amount of women in the franchise who are NOT on this cast list.

I want to be fair. There are some fun women heading to Doomsday. We, of course, have Sue Storm herself, Vanessa Kirby, and our new Black Panther Letitia Wright. News like Rebecca Romijn. My Yelena loving heart is full with Florence Pugh’s inclusion. And she didn’t have a chair but it was previously announced that Hayley Atwell would be part of the cast.

Looking at the amount of women I have so far listed, you might be thinking I am being unreasonable asking for more. But that’s 1/5th of the cast with Hannah John-Kamen. 5 women to the 20 men announced today. And again, Atwell didn’t even get a chair.

One woman from the X-Men? No Carol Danvers? Monica Rambeau and America Chavez missing? No witches? You guys don’t need your new Hawkeye? Do you see how upsetting this is for fans of the franchise and these characters? A huge team up and we are back to a small portion of the cast being women and that’s it?

What makes this worse is that this isn’t like the old guard. There are established female characters they could include. And yet…

Back to being a boys club?

I love that I get to see Channing Tatum’s Gambit again and that we are going to have both Lewis Pullman’s Bob and Danny Ramirez’s Falcon together. May Top Gun: Maverick live on forever. But as much as I love my boys, I also want to see my girls.

This feels a lot like giving female fans the bare minimum. Again, they are all characters I love and so I am not exactly mad at this. But looking at the male dominated cast and the lack of confirmation of more female characters hurts.

Are we going to go back to the days of being “grateful” for what representation we are given? Am I going to get hate for complaining about this? Is some man going to tell me I am more a real fan because I wanted Jean Gray or Storm or Wanda included?

In your own franchise, you have Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha out there with Billy. You have Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and you are NOT going to prioritize her? It just doesn’t make sense to have this many men and not balance it with some of the brilliant female characters you have on your roster.

I hope the cast list evens out more down the line but right now, as excited as I am for the future of the Marvel heroes I love, seeing women get a fifth of the time to shine….sucks.

