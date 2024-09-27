Chappell Roan composed the score for this indie horror short & we’re obsessed

Before pop icon Chappell Roan became Sasha Colby’s daughter and performed for the largest-ever crowd at Lollapalooza, she composed the score for the 2022 indie horror short film Posies. Written by Rachel Stavis and co-directed by Stavis and Katherine Fisher, Posies takes place in a world where people are slowly “devolving” into monsters. Maddy (Anna Diop) tries to hide her transformation by putting flowers under her skin, as her boyfriend, John (Andy Favreau), grows increasingly concerned.

On October 10, Alter will re-release the film to coincide with the conclusion of Chappell Roan’s summer tour, for which she just cancelled festival appearances for health reasons. Posies clocks in at just under 15 minutes and every disturbing second counts. It leans heavily into body horror and human depravity, and Roan’s haunting score fits perfectly.

“Having Chappell Roan’s creativity and intensity strewn throughout Posies by way of the score that she so eloquently created was a dream come true,” said Stavis in a statement. “Our earliest discussions about this project centered around using her greatest instrument—her voice—to create a haunting, emotional, and atmospheric depth to the film. She captured exactly what we envisioned for this and did it virtually on her first try. It was extraordinary.

“She has an amazing gift of storytelling through music, and her composition remains one of the most unique and unforgettable elements of the film,” Stavis continued. “We’re beyond grateful that she was able to create something so special—specifically for me and my audience—before her inevitable rise to fame.”

In addition to the Roan’s score, Posies also features her 2018 single “Bitter,” which fans who’ve dived into her extensive history will recognize for its haunting vocals and lyrics. Although the song doesn’t appear alongside other early singles on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan’s 2023 breakout album, it’s available to stream on major platforms.

“When we sourced Posies from NFFTY [National Film Festival for Talented Youth], we knew it embodied the kind of boundary-pushing storytelling that Alter is known for championing,” said Alter and Dust Director of Creative Sophie Carroll in a statement. “Rachel’s powerful narrative combined with Chappell Roan’s hauntingly beautiful score creates a masterclass in atmosphere and emotion. With Rachel now developing feature films and television projects and Chappell rising as a household name, Posies perfectly illustrates why Alter is dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of horror innovators.”

Look for Posies on watchalter.com starting October 10.

