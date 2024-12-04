‘Change the nickname to Trumpcare’: Trump allegedly wants to end Obamacare and the internet knows exactly why

Trump voters had been critical of Obamacare, otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act, despite benefiting from it. Social media users are now suggesting that the act be called ‘Trumpcare’ for its preservation.

One social media user was curious why Donald Trump is opposed to the Affordable Care Act. Millions of Americans rely on private insurance for their healthcare, which makes Trump’s opposition to the policy dubious.

Many social media users believe that it’s because the Affordable Care Act is nicknamed Obamacare. To these people, it’s nothing profound—just a branding issue. One user wrote, “Because it is called Obamacare. Change the nickname to Trumpcare and he would keep it.” Aside from pettiness, another Twitter user pointed out that Trump and Republicans are against helping those in need.

Although there’s online outrage and fear for the fate of the ACA, it’s not unfounded. Republicans are historically against the ACA and have even vowed to repeal it.

Officially, ACA is called the Affordable Care Act—not Obamacare. The Republicans used the term ‘Obamacare’ to politicize the Affordable Care Act. In turn, this nickname made people associate the problems of the healthcare system or rising medical costs with the Obama administration. Now that Trump, a candidate from the GOP, is returning as president, the ACA is under threat yet again.

Is the ACA going to be repealed?

Trump, on his part, denied that he’d repeal the ACA. When Trump first ran for president in 2016, he expressed his desire to reform the ACA. During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump claims that he’d improve the ACA. He hasn’t disclosed how during the presidential debate but merely said he had ‘concepts of a plan.’ He had been reluctant to talk about his healthcare plans but has spoken about how he’d ask Congress to block federal subsidies for gender affirming care.

Meanwhile, his vice president, JD Vance, has argued for the deregulation of the health insurance market. Vance says that those with chronic conditions should be placed in separate insurance pools—a move that may increase costs for those with pre-existing conditions. The ACA might not be repealed, but the changes may render it useless.

