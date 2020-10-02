Things We Saw Today: Our First Look at Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Pictures of the late Chadwick Boseman in one of his final roles have been released. Boseman stars alongside Viola Davis in Netflix’s adaptation of the 1982 play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, by Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson. The gorgeous pictures highlight what’s sure to be a moving film, made all the more poignant as we continue to grieve Boseman’s loss.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is set for a December 18, 2020 release on Netflix. The story takes place in the 1920s, and every element that is promised—from the powerhouse actors and masterful director to the evocative costumes and score by Branford Marsalis—point to an absolutely stunning production.
Here’s the synopsis:
Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis’ score.
Ma Rainey director George C. Wolfe is also a playwright and one of Broadway’s most acclaimed directors, winning Tonys for his direction of Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and for creating and directing the musical Bring in ‘da Noise/Bring in ‘da Funk. Wolfe is perfectly positioned to help bring out Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’s stage roots as well as ensure show-stopping musical performances.
Everything about this film looks exceptional. Davis and Boseman, two of our most talented onscreen performers, surely shine in a story whose themes remain vital to explore. Revisiting Boseman’s roles after his death can be a painful experience—he’s so very good, and the knowledge that many more won’t be forthcoming is heartbreaking. But we have this new and no doubt extraordinary performance from him on the way, and I can’t help but feel joyful for such a gift in 2020.
(images: Netflix)
—
Here’s a run-down of Trump-has-COVID-19-related news we didn’t get to print (and a few other things we saw today):
-
Kayleigh McEnany Says She Doesn’t Want to ‘Get Into an Exact Timeline’ After Being Asked When White House Knew About Covid-19 Spread https://t.co/7e9NxzD9AZ
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 2, 2020
-
New memo from president’s physician. pic.twitter.com/rn0Q6UK824
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 2, 2020
-
“Why aren’t you wearing a mask right now?” a reporter asks chief of staff Mark Meadows as he briefs on Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 test.
“I’ve obviously been tested,” Meadows replies. “We’re hopefully more than six feet away…We have protocols in place” https://t.co/1AD2fj6u9T pic.twitter.com/pTPNyt0ubP
— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2020
-
Per @HallieJackson: Jim Jordan was exposed to Hope Hicks without a mask, as well as both Melania and Donald Trump who have now also tested positive for Covid-19. @Jim_Jordan is refusing to quarantine, which will expose many others on Capitol Hill to the virus.
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 2, 2020
-
1/ It’s just incredible. The White House is still, even today, openly violating CDC guidelines – costing lives.
Meadows should not have given that briefing. Even if you test negative, you must quarantine for 14 days if you have been in contact with someone who is positive.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020
-
Trump says he doesn’t believe in Socialism but he’s about to get tens of thousands of dollars worth of public healthcare that he only paid $750 for
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 2, 2020
-
Cuomo is sending the Trumps bagels. pic.twitter.com/wJbNZuu39s
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 2, 2020
- Our first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on SNL. Hmm. (via TV Insider)
- John Cleese has made me incredibly sad with his doubled-down support of J.K. Rowling. (via PinkNews)
- And finally:
-
Here are some great video game victory fanfares for no reason at all: https://t.co/qN6YZik8fa pic.twitter.com/gGVeJn9T5b
— Kotaku (@Kotaku) October 2, 2020
Whew, what a day. What did you see out there?
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com