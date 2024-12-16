‘Certified loser:’ Readers blast dad for being totally unable to take care of his child

Ladies, let’s have a chat. There is a new viral post going around that is all about a new dad who refuses to recognize that he needs to help out with his daughter. Do not have children with men who act like this because this situation is absolutely horrifying.

A woman shared a story of her partner that should make your blood boil. Posted on the Texts Reddit account, the situation is as follows: A young mother just had a baby a few months ago. Her father is dying and she needs to help take care of him but her partner, who works, is angry that he is being asked to watch their child in his free time. She goes out for 4 hours to visit with her dying father and he texts her non-stop about their daughter crying.

You might be wondering to yourself if this has happened before. It couldn’t possibly happen before this because in the 3 months their daughter has been alive, this is only the second time he’s taken her so that the mother can do something. In fact, the woman made it seem as if he hasn’t ever even tried to give his own daughter a bottle.

The post starts with the woman talking about what is going on with her father. “My dad is very sick, and has a lot of medical issues. We are really unsure of how much time he has, he was given 5 years or so about 5 years ago and we are really seeing the decline now.” The post goes on to say that when she asked for 4 hours away, her partner then texted her non-stop, playing her for their daughter’s upset. He even wrote “It can’t be 4 hours” to her.

The responses to this are somehow worse

It was shared online by X user Ask Aubry. Many replied to the tweet with clarifying questions. Some of those seemed to be blaming the woman for not taking her daughter with her to visit her dying father in a hospital. Others were more concerned about this man reportedly working 12-14 hours a day for 6 days a week. Instead of thinking this man was either lying to her or just did not care to take care of his own child, the responses just blamed her for not being able to do it.

This is a long one, but just wow.



This is why you don't have babies with men who want children like a kid that wants a puppy. pic.twitter.com/QypTKhbqkg — AskAubry ? ? (@ask_aubry) December 15, 2024

The reality of this situation is simple: This man sucks. You can say that he was working hard to provide for their family but she made it clear that he barely gave her money to take care of their daughter. So what exactly is his purpose? To hang around and just do nothing when he’s not working? You had a child!

To put this into perspective: My mother would, round trip, be gone 14 hours roughly every single day she worked. That’s getting up, getting ready, leaving, heading to work, work, and then heading home. Still, she made time for us and made sure she was home when she needed to be. Would this man put in that same effort for his kid? Clearly not.

It’s truly terrifying how he is guilting her for being with her dying father! Girl, run!

