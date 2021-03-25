comScore CEO Calls Amazon the "Bernie Sanders of Employers" | The Mary Sue

CEO Calls Amazon the “Bernie Sanders of Employers” and Twitter Quickly Corrects Him

I am once again asking...WTF?

By Chelsea SteinerMar 25th, 2021, 1:19 pm

Amazon's logo, but it's frowning.

Twitter, and the internet itself, is a veritable buffet of bad takes. But there’s a difference between your run of the mill internet fails and this delusional screed written by Amazon executive Dave Clark. Clark, the CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer unit, tweeted a response to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ visit to Birmingham, Alabama to support Amazon workers fighting to unionize their warehouse.

“I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace,” Clark tweeted. “I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace. So if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown, But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring.”

Big claims for a company that solicited donations to fund their workers’ sick leave. Or saw thousands of employees worldwide going on strike over poor working conditions. Or the company’s exploitative use of temp workers during the holidays to avoid giving them benefits. Or the hundreds of OSHA investigations into unsafe working conditions in their warehouses. Or repeated allegations of racism and bias despite touting their “diversity.” Or practices so heinous they’ve earned their own segment on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver:

Also let’s be real: if any company is the “Bernie Sanders of employers” it would be that one-woman shop that made the senator’s recycled mittens made famous at the inauguration.

Twitter quickly rushed to correct Clark, by reminding him of Amazon’s myriad abuses:

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan called out Clark’s tweets, writing “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a “progressive workplace” when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles.” The Amazon News Twitter account (aka Dave Clark frantically switching Twitter accounts) responded,

A trillion dollar company trolling an elected politician? Must be Thursday. Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) tweeted, “How arrogant and tone deaf can Amazon be? Do they really believe that the wage they pay – which is below what workers in nearby unionized warehouses receive and below Alabama’s median wage- gives them the right to mistreat and dehumanize their employees?”

Instead of taking the L and deleting his account, Clark fired back at Sanders with this tweet:

Because what better way to win progressives to your side then by going after Bernie Sanders? Also, what kind of megalomaniac demands praise for doing a subpar job of protecting its own workers? I guess it’s the same type of guy who was nicknamed “the Sniper” by “lurking in the shadows of Amazon warehouses and scoping out slackers he could fire.”

If you believe that Amazon truly has it workers best interests at heart, consider who and what you’re defending.

(via Vice, featured image: Amazon)

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.