The red blood cells of Cells at Work Live Action
The Bizarre Hit Anime About the Human Body Is Getting a Live-Action Movie!

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 13, 2024 05:01 pm

We’ve gone from drawing cells as humans to having actual humans portray these cells in the upcoming Cells at Work! live-action movie directed by Hideki Takeuchi.

Starring Mei Nagano as Red Blood Cell and Takeru Satoh as White Blood Cell, the live-action movie is set to debut in December 2024 at Japanese cinemas. International fans will have to wait for the live-action movie’s arrival at a later date.

Cells at Work! Live-Action Trailer

Cells at Work! has been the talk of every healthcare influencer and your science nerd friends at some point. It was entertaining, but what fueled its booming fame was its accurate depiction of cellular functions inside the human body.

Wait, isn’t this a comedy anime?! Why does it sound like a high school biology lecture? For all its comedy, Cells at Work! was highly educational, too. Your cells might not look like people, but presenting them as anthrophomorphized beings helped many people understand how cells actually work. Most of us would forget that red blood cells are responsible for oxygen circulation or that white blood cells primarily serve as guards against bacteria and viruses in our bodies.

It’s one thing to learn about all these concepts in biology class and a completely different thing to understand how they apply in reality. So the next time you feel an itch up your nose, cover your mouth or put a mask on. Remember: Sneezing is just the body’s way of rocket-launching bacteria and viruses out of its system, according to Cells at Work!

