Celebrities on TikTok Remind Us We Were All Teenage Dirtbags

I'm just a teenage dirtbag, baby, like you.

Not Another Teen Movie Poster Millennial Teens

Every week, there seems to be a new trend going viral on social media. Some can be questionable, while others are hilariously bad, like that whole “healthy coke” thing. One of the most recent trends, though, is actually pretty amazing. Under #teenagedirtbag on TikTok, people are posting current pictures of themselves then running through a bunch of their awkward teen photos, all while “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus plays. This trend is really for us millennials.

As usual, a bunch of celebrities jumped onto the trend, and their videos are some of the best, showing that everyone has had those awkward times—but we should love ourselves for our awkwardness, not in spite of it.

Teenage Dirtbag

The song “Teenage Dirtbag” came out in 2000. For those of us who were teenage dirtbags when the song first played on the radio (yes, I said radio), it was a beautiful and hilarious anthem. It is about a teen who thinks of themselves as kind of a loser while pining away for someone who is way “out of their league.” His love already has a boyfriend, who drives a car, no less. By the end of the song, his dream girl approaches him to go to a concert with her because she is just a “dirtbag,” too. It was a song that really spoke to the masses, and now it is coming around again to show how uncool most of us are—and how we should all bond over it rather than deny it. Here are some of the best celebrity contributions.

Some of my favorites came from celebrities who were famous in the early 2000s—Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and Tara Reid fully embraced their early 2000s dirtbag status.

@xtina

I'm just an OG #teenagedirtbag baby 🖤

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus
@parishilton

So sorry to everyone else but I win this trend 👑💖✨ #Sliving 🔥

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus
@thetarareid

💜 Thought i’d join in #teenagedirtbag #teenagedirtbagchallenge #tarareid #fyp #foru #foryoupage #viral #challenge #tiktokchallenge #josieandthepussycats

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Joe Jonas, and Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek jumped in to represent the 2000s heartthrobs.

@ajmcleanofficial

Had to do it #teenagedirtbag

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

@joejonas

HOPPING ON THE TREND 🙃#teenagedirtbag #greenscreen

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus
@vanderjames

#Teenagedirtbag

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

Brandon Boyd of the band Incubus (who was insanely popular during the early 2000s) got involved, too.

@brandonboydinthewild

My #teenagedirtbag pics 📸 fun fact: B won 🏆 best hair senior year of #hs 💁🏻‍♀️

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

Everyone is loving how perfect Jennifer Garner’s video is.

@jennifergarner

🤷🏻‍♀️ #teenagedirtbag

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

Sam Heughan (who plays everyone’s favorite Scotsman Jamie Fraser on Outlander) had an adorable addition.

@samheughan

Teenage dirtbag baby! #teenagedirtbag

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

Let’s face it, Tony Hawk is eternally cooler than most people will ever be.

@tonyhawk

Am I doing this right? Is it too late? Am I too old? #teenagedirtbag

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

The same goes for Dante Basco.

@rufiozuko

Here's my #teenagedirtbag pics… Shout to all my LostBoys! #rufio forever!!!

♬ Teenage Dirtbag – Sped Up (and she doesn’t give a damn about me) (Sped Up) – Wheatus

So just remember, folks, famous or not, we have all been teenage dirtbags.

D.R. Medlen

