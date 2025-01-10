Celebrities are raising money to help those affected by the California wildfires

The L.A. fires have been nothing short of devastating. Entire neighborhoods in the Pacific Palisades have been reduced to ash, and late last night, flames tore through Runyon Canyon, threatening the iconic Hollywood Hills. Though that fire was thankfully contained early this morning, the majority of the rest of the fires still burn “mostly uncontained,” latest reports reveal, as winds continue. So much history is being lost, and so many people are being displaced.

Unsurprisingly, President-elect Donald Trump has been blaming everything besides climate change for the rapidity and severity of the fires. Though there have been missteps, including diverting funds for firefighters, there is no doubt that climate change also plays a huge role in the disaster. Winter is normally a “safe season” for wildfires.

In the Palisades alone, more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed so far, and the full scope of the rest of the damage from all of the fires is still up in the air while they rage on. Many charities have been opened for donations in the wake of the disaster. GoFundMes are all around X (formerly Twitter) and Bluesky. A user on X has even compiled a spreadsheet that is being updated of all GoFundMes sent their way.

I made spreadsheet for GoFundMes for people affected by the fires. If you/anyone you know has started one and needs support, PLEASE drop the link & I’ll add it. I also added a tab for small businesses and then for nonprofits/orgs that are distributing aid #LosAngelesFire #LA — olivia olaughia olovia (@olivia_j_t) January 8, 2025

Alongside those, celebrities themselves are also getting together to donate to those in need. In an emotional appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Lee Curtis, whose hometown is L.A., discussed the tragic fires and how they have affected not only her, but her community as well.

“It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California,” she said. “Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places, this is literally where I live. Everything, the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, and many, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes.” Curtis and her family, who includes husband actor and director Christopher Guest, have pledged $1 million to wildfire relief via an Instagram post.

As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there. I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.

She plans to fly back to L.A. to help assist with the relief and be with family and friends.

Now is a good time to remember that, regardless of class, losing everything you own and everything you’ve worked for is devastating for everybody. Without proper action, these disasters will only continue to become more commonplace. The next four years under Trump will be sort of a make-it-or-break-it as climate change worsens, and unfortunately it is looking like we’re headed for “break it” territory. If you can, please consider donating to any organization funding relief efforts.

