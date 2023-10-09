Sorry Pumpkin Spice, We’ve Got a Different Fave Flavor This Filipino-American History Month

There’s nothing wrong with Pumpkin Spice. It’s an autumnal classic that piqued the curiosity of many Filipinos who had to try Pumpkin Spice Lattes at their local Starbucks. But during Filipino-American History Month, it would be best to try out other classic Filipino flavors. Wanderlust Creamery, a California-based Filipino-American-owned ice cream shop, is famous for its variety of delicious ice cream flavors “inspired from travels abroad.” Their mainstay though, is the classic Ube Malted Crunch. This purple yam ice cream was hyped for its creamier-than-vanilla taste.

The famous ice cream shop partnered with Bretman Rock to create “Da Fruity Salad.” This is a take on the classic Filipino Fruit Salad, which is usually composed of all-purpose cream, condensed milk, coconut jelly, nuts, and mixed canned fruits. It’s a sweet delight that’s served cold or frozen, and it’s also a dessert that’s been turned into an ice cream flavor in the Philippines. Bretman served looks and ice cream while he worked with Wanderlust Creamery, but he’s also serving the LGBTQ+ community back at home while doing so.

“Da Fruity Salad”, isn’t just a tribute to the classic Filipino dessert. The proceeds of “Da Fruity Salad” will go directly to Golden Gays Manila. It’s a non-profit that cares for and houses elderly LGBTQ+ people in the Philippines. It’s where queer people retire and find family again. The Golden Gays also have members who still actively do drag among other great activities, but it’s an organization that needs all the support it can get to help house and feed its members, among other services.

@wanderlustcreamery She SERVING. “Da Fruity Salad” ? just got restocked in our online pint shop (for nationwide shipping) and it’s still available in our stores this month while ?? supplies ?? last ??. Proceeds of Da Fruity Salad ?go to @goldengaysmnl— a Philippine non profit providing support and care facilities for elderly LGBTQ people without families. ?? ?✨ ♬ original sound – Wanderlust Creamery®

There is a plethora of other sweet flavors the Philippines has to offer that isn’t ube or halo-halo, and Filipino-American History Month is a good time to explore. Pumpkin Sp[ice is a fun seasonal classic, but there’s no better way to celebrate this month than by helping queer Filipinos while getting a taste of Filipino Fruit Salad on the side.

(feature image: Instagram)

