Celebrating Cinco de Mayo While Being MAGA Makes You a Hypocrite

I know this might be difficult to hear, MAGA supporters of the failed former president, but it needs saying and you need to listen. Cinco de Mayo, a Latinx holiday grounded in Mexican history, is not yours to observe. I know, I know. How dare I take away your right to margaritas and tacos!? Well, the thing is that you can’t be MAGA and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the same time. And if you think you can, well, I’ve got news for you: That makes you a hypocrite of the highest order.

Let me clarify a little more for those confused in the back.

Failed Former President Donald Trump continuously vilified Latinx people during his campaign. He called us drug dealers, rapists, and criminals. He said that Latinx people were just flowing through the southern border like nothing, an obvious scare tactic for his MAGA fanbase grounded in the fear of Latinx people taking their jobs, as ridiculous as that sounds. And Trump said that he was going to build a wall while making Mexico pay for it, like that was actually ever going to happen.

Sure, he said that he assumed some of the Latinx people coming to the United States were “good people.” But he said that after making us nothing but thugs, criminals, rapists, and drug dealers. He continued on by saying that “they’re sending us not the right people,” as if Mexico has a checklist and is divesting itself of its worst citizens and sending them to the United States. That’s not how it works in the real world, and my mind is still blown that MAGA supporters actually believe that.

Trump made it worse by then saying that “It’s coming from all over South and Latin America.” That’s not someone who supports the Latinx community. That’s someone who is trying to push the problems that the United States has on other countries and people as a way of creating their own racist narrative built on white superiority. And it’s a narrative that paints Latinx people as the problem that needs to be stopped, with Donald Trump as the only solution.

So, if you believe in Donald Trump’s message and you’re MAGA, you don’t get to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. You don’t get to act like this is your holiday to recognize because, according to your own beliefs, we as Latinx people are nothing but thugs, criminals, rapists, and drug dealers. This might need clarifying for some of you, but that’s not what we are and you’re a hypocrite if you think you can have your cake and eat it too while sipping on a margarita.

And just a reminder for those that are conveniently ignorant of facts, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican heritage and pride. It’s the commemoration of the Battle of Puebla fought between Mexico and France back in 1862. The Mexican army, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, defeated the French despite not having the numbers or artillery. But they won and Mexico hasn’t forgotten. Basically, Cinco de Mayo celebrates a bunch of Latinx people who defeated white people who escalated a conflict by claiming Mexican territory.

Just mull that over and realize your hypocrisy at celebrating Latinx pride while you and your failed former president demonize us, MAGA supporters. So what can you do instead of celebrating a day meant for those that you want to build a wall against? Well, you can keep Cinco de Mayo out of your mouth, out of your bars, and out of your social media. You can stop wearing sombreros and acting like failed Former President Donald Trump is a man for the people.

Trump is not for Latinx people. He’s a man for racist MAGA supporters who think Latinx people are less than, and that’s the god’s honest truth.

