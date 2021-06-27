Celebrate Pride With Some Epic Bisexual Loki Fan Art

**SPOILERS FOR LOKI EPISODE 3 “LAMENTIS.”**

As Pride month comes to a close, queer nerds across the globe are still celebrating Marvel’s decision to make bisexual Loki canon in the MCU. The character has long been queer and genderfluid in the comics, but this week’s episode of Loki directly acknowledged the eponymous character’s sexuality, as well as that of fellow variant Sylvie. This long overdue moment of queer representation comes courtesy of out director Kate Herron, who prioritized the reveal:

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

The character of Loki has inspired a world of fan art, but since coming out in episode 3, many artists have created exciting new fan art that showcases Loki and bi pride. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces below:

#Loki's true redemption arc we all need to see pic.twitter.com/xfctqc3AXk — Darkellaine (commissions open!) (@Darkellaine) June 26, 2021

(image: Marvel Studios)

