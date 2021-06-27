comScore Celebrate Pride With Some Epic Bisexual Loki Fan Art | The Mary Sue

Celebrate Pride With Some Epic Bisexual Loki Fan Art

Marvel's queer icon has inspired some of our favorite new fan art.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 27th, 2021, 3:56 pm

Loki holding a dagger

**SPOILERS FOR LOKI EPISODE 3 “LAMENTIS.”**

As Pride month comes to a close, queer nerds across the globe are still celebrating Marvel’s decision to make bisexual Loki canon in the MCU. The character has long been queer and genderfluid in the comics, but this week’s episode of Loki directly acknowledged the eponymous character’s sexuality, as well as that of fellow variant Sylvie. This long overdue moment of queer representation comes courtesy of out director Kate Herron, who prioritized the reveal:

The character of Loki has inspired a world of fan art, but since coming out in episode 3, many artists have created exciting new fan art that showcases Loki and bi pride. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces below:

(image: Marvel Studios)

