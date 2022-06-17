I’m Gonna Ease My Pain With Fictional Hot Dads This Father’s Day

This weekend marks the first Father’s Day I’m spending without my dad here. While the targeted ads have been a lot and caused me to go into a tailspin of sobs, I’ve decided I am going to change things up and celebrate the hot fictional dads I love so much instead—mainly because crying all day isn’t really what I want to do on my day off. It’s not like I don’t cry all the time still, but hey, I deserve a day to celebrate the hot fictional dads I love instead of crying over my dead dad, right?

Being a member of the Dead Dad Club sucks. If you’re a member of the Dead Dad Club, I invite you to join me in my quest to fill my day with hot dads instead because why not just focus our pain there because hey, at least they’re fun to look at!

Hopper

(Netflix)

Jim Hopper is the hottest dad on television because he’s embraced what is the pinnacle of dad energy and ran with it. He isn’t afraid to look a hot mess, and that’s what frankly makes him so hot. He’s just a guy trying his best and thinks that his “fancy” outfit is a Hawaiian shirt, and we have to respect that because come on, who doesn’t love it? Right now, Hopper is still in Russia in the most recent season of Stranger Things, but until we get to see more of him, we at least can revisit the greatest hits on Father’s Day.

Tony Stark

Yes, Tony Stark is a dad and also a father figure, and he’s one of my favorites. This does mean rewatching Avengers: Endgame for the 40th time, but like, I wouldn’t be mad about it. That or I would just have to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming to get my fill of Tony Stark father figure. Whatever I choose, though, I’ll be celebrating hot dad Tony Stark for the rest of my days.

All the Chrises playing dads

(Apple TV)

If they’re not dads in real life, they give good dad onscreen, and all the Chrises playing dads is a gift to us all. They’re great even if they might be lost in time and space (looking at you, Chris Pine) or playing McKenna Grace’s uncle and father figure (who else loves Chris Evans in Gifted? and let us not forget Defending Jacob), and it’s why we can spend the day just lost to the Chrises in their various dad roles.

Bad dads

I’m talking your Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad, your Howard Starks. Bring me the Mark Ruffalos of The Adam Project and just any dad who is maybe trying or maybe is just bad at it and doesn’t know what to do. But they’re hot when they’re attempting to fix whatever relationship they might have with their kid. Those are the complicated dads I love and appreciate.

—

It sucks. To be serious for a moment, I didn’t think it would hurt, but knowing that I don’t get to call up my dad and tell him how much I love him this year? It’s painful. And so, if it means I’m going to watch all the hot dads spend the day being hot, then so be it. It’s my coping mechanism, and I’ll do what I want (watch hot dads).

(featured image: Netflix)

