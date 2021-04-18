Few actors are as beloved in the geekosphere as David Tennant. The Scottish actor has spent his career delivering some of the most unforgettable performances in the science fiction and fantasy genres. From 2005-2010 he won our hearts as the Tenth Doctor on the iconic British series Doctor Who. He brought the demon Crowley to life in Amazon’s Good Omens. And he frightened viewers as the abusive and controlling Kilgrave in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, as well as playing Barty Crouch Jr. in the Harry Potter films. Tennant is just as adored for his performances as he is for being a positive presence in fandom and in real life. He turns 50 today, and many took to Twitter to celebrate his birthday.

Happy Birthday to David Tennant, seen here doing outreach work with the underprivileged and derelict. You are doing the Lord's work, David. pic.twitter.com/73ew3B6EQs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 18, 2021

Fans also shared their fan art inspired by Tennant. Here’s some of our favorite works celebrating the Scottish icon:

It's DT's 50th birthday today! Here's to the massive collab me and @denzikken have ever done so far, worth it! We've also made a Tiermaker for the 50 roles of DT, go have some fun ranking up this old man's characters!https://t.co/5k71gwpEzv#davidtennant #50bday [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/wClMYR8kbw — Fritz Metzger (@SrFritzofTARDIS) April 18, 2021

happy birthday to the one and only David Tennant i guess??? pic.twitter.com/DK0XlKVsFA — karraway (@swimminwts) April 18, 2021

Bringing back this oldie to celebrate David Tennant's birthday! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FQ0KTgbuOI — Valc0 (@Valc0_) April 18, 2021

– for David Tennant's 50th birthday – – my sketch collection – pic.twitter.com/495v70tEfD — LukeDAVID'S DAY!!! (@Lukeluvsdavid10) April 18, 2021

This only scratches the surface of the vast trove of David Tennant fan art available online. What are some of your favorite works and artists? Let us know in the comments!

(image: BBC)

