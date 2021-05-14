Everyone’s Got Strong Feelings About the CDC Saying Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless

So the CDC said that, if you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask anymore in most settings …

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings. We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

Just give me a second.

Right now, new COVID-19 cases in the United States for are about where they were in March—when we shut everything down and everything was uncertain. Granted, those of us who are vaccinated have that other layer of protection, but we’re not … completely guaranteed to be safe from COVID-19, or safe from spreading it to others. So, the CDC just deciding that it’s fine for us all to just go back to normal is … not really something we’re handling well.

Especially since there are plenty of … well … assholes in this country who refused to wear masks before, and who most likely won’t get the vaccine either. So you’re telling me I just have to trust that the people who spent the last year and a half being selfish humans will also get vaccinated and won’t just take this as an excuse to stop all precautions altogether?

What’s even more telling is that virologists are having a field day with this news. Let us all take a look through this beautiful thread of Schitt’s Creek gifs about virologists to laugh and cry together.

Virologists on my timeline reacting to the CDC’s masking recommendations right now: A 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uMMCNfqtGe — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The repetitive ones pic.twitter.com/P9coFzl3Sc — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The religious ones pic.twitter.com/qi1QT0llMX — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The “I won’t be following THAT advice” ones pic.twitter.com/DwUSsY1BkP — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The sweary ones pic.twitter.com/LqnOhZVYMl — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

More sweary ones (cause this is science Twitter) pic.twitter.com/WH5o8rk3bL — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The Midwestern ones pic.twitter.com/TpoGMw6mkS — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The “I’m right, the CDC is wrong” ones pic.twitter.com/oTWjJWhd2m — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The “YOUNGER KIDS CAN’T EVEN GET VACCINATED YET!” ones pic.twitter.com/H426HrbLYX — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The quiet ones pic.twitter.com/M73bCVzzBs — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The sassy ones pic.twitter.com/7RyNu5i4on — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The “I’m just checking Twitter for the first time today” ones pic.twitter.com/S2zX3rNYRU — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The “I want to speak against it, but nicely” ones pic.twitter.com/G3EPxIawjq — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The “I’m judging you like a hard-to-read thesis committee member” ones pic.twitter.com/Cs9dAM31Go — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

The overly verbose ones pic.twitter.com/uUc0Y6O5yj — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

And finally, the collective ones pic.twitter.com/wsea67kohw — Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) May 14, 2021

Notice how all of them … essentially, no thank you? That’s me. I get it. We all want the pandemic to be over, but with the way most Americans reacted to this pandemic and how many individuals just didn’t care about anyone other than themselves, you expect me to … trust that people not wearing a mask are vaccinated? Or that I won’t still maybe get sick from those people who refuse to get vaccinated?

I’m good. I’ll continue to wear a mask when I’m in buildings and stay safe because I’d rather have a fun Spider-Man mask covering half my face than trust that Jim who thinks the vaccine is a microchip isn’t going to get me sick.

(image: Marvel Entertainment/Photoshop)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]