Love Riddles? The CDC’s New Guidance on COVID-19 Isolation Is for You

As if everyone weren’t angry enough over the CDC’s recent decision to reduce quarantine time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from ten days to five, the health organization is back with another guidance on isolation that is essentially a little riddle.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted: “The CDC has updated its isolation guidance. They still don’t recommend a rapid test after 5 days, but say if you take one and it’s positive, isolated people should continue isolating for 5 more days. Those who leave isolation are urged not to fly on planes or eat in restaurants.”

What?

So if you take a rapid test and it’s positive, you should keep isolating, but also you shouldn’t take rapid tests. Also, they seem to know a lot of people are not isolating but really still hope those people are responsible enough not to fly or eat in restaurants? Is that it? Or are they saying that after the full five days of isolation, you still shouldn’t do those things? And if so, when can you?

No one seems to know.

not the cdc giving us a word problem 🙄 https://t.co/vGFkt5guY7 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 5, 2022

People are having fun with it, at least.

CDC explaining new guidelines pic.twitter.com/XQ0kNpEFY1 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) January 5, 2022

policy update: you may finish isolating as soon as you answer the CDC’s riddles three — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) January 5, 2022

The CDC recommends you lock yourself in a room with two brothers. One only tells the truth, the other only tells lies. One brother says you must take a test to leave the room, the other says the test is not necessary. The wrong choice leads to death. You may ask one question https://t.co/sMDrTn5r7q — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 4, 2022

CDC just asked me to get a fox, a hen, and a bag of grain across the river, but the boat only has room for two of them. — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 4, 2022

CDC in a month: When the moon turns crimson and the shadow raven calls thrice, seek the seventh son of a seventh son. There they shall speaketh prophecy: be thy ill or dost thine blood run free of plague? https://t.co/d7RfLRexGD — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 5, 2022

Should you go to work tomorrow if you’ve recently had COVID? Simply follow this CDC flowchart. https://t.co/sVtwdrukX9 pic.twitter.com/IqNVVH3zcA — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 5, 2022

Honestly, if the CDC is just issuing us riddles so we don’t have time to be angry over the lack of helpful guidance during a pandemic, well, it’s not really working but nice effort, I suppose.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]