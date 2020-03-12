The Only Joy Left Is These Cats With Dinosaur Haircuts

In these dark times, it’s important to laugh. And laugh we can at what might be the best pet fashion (?) trend in recent memory: Fluffy cats with their hair shaved to make them look like Dinosaurs! Twitter is a curse but Instagram remains a blessing.
Observe! I don’t even know what this says but it fills me with joy!
Haftaortası sürprizi! Dinazor Kediler karşınızda 😊😊😊 Tüm galeriyi görmek için; 👇👇👇 https://www.yokyerkitapkulubu.com/haftanin-fotograflari/yeni-instagram-trendi-dinazor-kediler/ . . . #hayvan #gif #komik #resim #fotoğraf #galeri #haftanın #fotoğrafları #kedi #dinazor #dinazorkedi #instagram #instagrammer #bookstagram #ilginç #dinocut #trend
Look at these poor miserable babies!
Colonel Mustard goes Jurassic 🦖 #thecolonelmustard #dinocut #persiancat #rawr Thank you @a.deaton
It is common knowledge that at any point there is a 50% likelihood that your cat is plotting to kill you, but these cats, I would say the odds are far closer to 100% that Cheeto here is planning something terrible.
#tbt to my prehistoric fade. 🦖 . . . . #dinocut #dinocat #fade #swag #hairstyles #hair #meow #gato #lolcats #garfield #cheeto #persiancat #cute #model #stormiwebster #meowstache #celebritybigbrother #sexybeast #grumpycat
A literal cool cat.
No asteroids coming for this one.
I’ve been wanting to give Trinity a Dragon Cut for a while now, and never found the time. Yesterday was my day off, and she was overdue for a groom, so we did it! It’s not quite perfect, but I’m very happy with it – not bad for a first try! 😻🐉 #yyc #persiancat #catgroomer #thecalmcat #dragoncut #dinocut #creativegrooming
Welp.
Sometimes I get to do fun things! Bug was a really good sport for his dino cut today! 🦖💚 #cat #groomer #grooming #catgroomer #catgrooming #caninequest #caninequestgrooming #grandeprairie #alberta #canada #catsofinstagram #catsofworld #catstagram #kitty #dinocut #dinosaur #haircut #wahlanimal #andisgrooming #kenchii_grooming #wahl #kenchii #andis #ragdoll #bug #photooftheday #petsofinstagram #catoftheday #love #cute
Stretchasaurus!
Hello, Darkness, my old friend…
What’s your favorite ridiculous thing to lift your mood at the moment?
(Via Sadanduseless, Image: mr_cheeto_meowstache on Instagram)
