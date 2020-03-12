comScore

The Only Joy Left Is These Cats With Dinosaur Haircuts

By Jessica MasonMar 12th, 2020, 5:20 pm

In these dark times, it’s important to laugh. And laugh we can at what might be the best pet fashion (?) trend in recent memory: Fluffy cats with their hair shaved to make them look like Dinosaurs! Twitter is a curse but Instagram remains a blessing.

Observe! I don’t even know what this says but it fills me with joy!

Look at these poor miserable babies!

 

Colonel Mustard goes Jurassic 🦖 #thecolonelmustard #dinocut #persiancat #rawr Thank you @a.deaton

It is common knowledge that at any point there is a 50% likelihood that your cat is plotting to kill you, but these cats, I would say the odds are far closer to 100% that Cheeto here is planning something terrible.

A literal cool cat.

No asteroids coming for this one.

Welp.

Stretchasaurus!

 

need a new hair CAT? #dinocut #cats #catsofinstagram #catlover #dinoglobe #dinosaur #trex #spinosaurus #amazingcatstagram

Hello, Darkness, my old friend…

What’s your favorite ridiculous thing to lift your mood at the moment?

(Via Sadanduseless, Image: mr_cheeto_meowstache on Instagram)

