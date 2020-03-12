The Only Joy Left Is These Cats With Dinosaur Haircuts

In these dark times, it’s important to laugh. And laugh we can at what might be the best pet fashion (?) trend in recent memory: Fluffy cats with their hair shaved to make them look like Dinosaurs! Twitter is a curse but Instagram remains a blessing.

Observe! I don’t even know what this says but it fills me with joy!

Look at these poor miserable babies!

It is common knowledge that at any point there is a 50% likelihood that your cat is plotting to kill you, but these cats, I would say the odds are far closer to 100% that Cheeto here is planning something terrible.

A literal cool cat.

No asteroids coming for this one.

Welp.

Stretchasaurus!

Hello, Darkness, my old friend…

What’s your favorite ridiculous thing to lift your mood at the moment?

