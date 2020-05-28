Catherine O’Hara’s Remote Acceptance Speech Is Exactly Why We Love Catherine O’Hara

Schitt’s Creek was the kind of show that brought so many of us a sense of unbridled joy, and it’s hard to explain, but one thing we all know is that we would willingly die for Moira Rose. The character, who was thrust into a life of minimalism that was very clearly not her forte, oddly became the mother many would love to have—a truly fascinating and shocking twist that all comes down to the beauty of Catherine O’Hara’s performance.

Now that the final season of Schitt’s Creek has aired, Catherine O’Hara has taken home the award for Best Actress for the Canadian Screen Awards. Well … she took home the award … from her home …

no one does acceptance speeches like Catherine O’Hara pic.twitter.com/sMiryorYus — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) May 28, 2020

“Wow, thank you, kind Canadian Screen Academy members. I hope you and your families are well and enjoying the great indoors,” she began, but then suddenly, the music picked up to play her off, and O’Hara was thrust into a musical acceptance speech that I would love to play on repeat for the rest of my life.

While some of the other cast was nominated, there was another beautiful moment to come out of it all: Dan Levy’s loss, not because he lost—he should have won, because he’s the mastermind (along with his father and the cast and crew) to this beautiful show—but he took the opportunity to talk about the impact that Schitt’s Creek has had.

When I sent my regrets to @danjlevy over losing the Canadian Screen Award for writing the Meet the Parents episode – he texted: “We changed lives with Meet the Parents. I don’t need an award for it. That is the award.”

❤️ — deb d (@tingtime) May 28, 2020

That’s, in my opinion, why Schitt’s Creek hits so hard for us as an audience. So many shows try to write these life-changing episodes, and it often comes off as cheap or not really what audiences want. With Schitt’s Creek, it was all about living in a world of acceptance, and where a couple like Patrick and David can be together and not worry about what their town would think of them. It was beautiful and accepting and the dream world we all wish to live in, and that’s why we love this show and these characters. Even Roland Schitt has a soft spot in my heart.

Catherine O’Hara continues to be a wonderful human being, and seeing her gain this new level of success in her career has been wonderfully incredible. Sure, she’s Kevin McAllister’s mother in Home Alone and the stepmother that Lydia hates in Beetlejuice, but Moira Rose has become a next level sort of love for us all, and I will truly miss her on my television screen.

Congratulations to Catherine O’Hara and the entire cast and crew for this beautiful show. I shall miss you with my whole heart.

(image: CBC/Pop)

