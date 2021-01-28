There’s a Cat Sing-Along Version To the Neon Genesis Evangelion Opening and I Think I Now Know the Meaning of Life

You might be reading that headline and thinking that I’m about to show you a fan parody someone made with footage of their cat crawling over a cardboard Eva unit, but not only is this official, it’s for a mobile game called Battle Cats.

I was so ready to make a get in the robot, kitty joke and leave it at that, but this OFFICIAL collaboration is for a RETURNING event.

That’s right, this isn’t the first time this crossover has happened.

For those unaware, this is done for the collaboration from the mobile game Battle Cats. BC had this collab before but they’re adding more content this time around, including “cat units” of the Angels. We also have “cat units” of the EVAs too! pic.twitter.com/gwykrONRVR — Gerry (@Lucasthefourth) January 28, 2021

The opening to the iconic anime has been recreated to include the appropriately named Battle Cats, the lyrics swapped out for nyan, and nyan, and my absolute favorite, nyan. I would say this makes the song easier to sing-a-long with, but I think we as an anime collective just instinctively know the lyrics.

Still, the kitten take on it is, hm, lemme reach into my bag of puns… purrfect. Meownificent! Or something along those lines.

So what the heck even is Battle Cats? Actually, this particular cat is something I’ve seen every now and then through fandom, I just didn’t know where the little guy originated from. That’s kinda how it goes in anime fandom, you see a cute animal mascot and go about your business because they’re all over the place. However, after doing some digging, I found out that Battle Cats is a tower defense game where you and your team of feline allies take on enemies to defend the cat base (Cat Cannon). Enemies, according to the fandom wiki, range from crazed variations of cats, to other animals, to … Akuma from Street Fighter?!

Just how many crossovers does this game have?! And there’s a giraffe variant for him?! What have I been missing out on???

Evangelion, in particular, has had Battle Cat events going on since 2018. During this event, players will have a chance to obtain various characters from the franchise. Some of those characters look like cute, chibified versions of themselves and have cat companions. Others are the characters as cats, which I feel like is the entire point. There’s an entire list over on the fandom wiki page so you can check out who’s rare, who’s super rare, and who’s the cat’s meow.

I’ll stop now.

Maybe.

As we can see from the screencaps in the tweet, there are also stages made to look like they’ve come straight out of the anime. There are also cat versions of Eva units (or cat units, I should say) and the Angels. There’s more information on the official website (in Japanese).

Up until this point, my favorite variation of Cruel Angel’s Thesis was the gospel one. Now? I dunno I choose both to make my life easier.

I’m in awe of the amount of work that went into promoting this mobile game event. More fun collaborations like this in gaming, please!

I’m obligated, by law, to ask the most necessary question: which anime would you want Battle Cats to get a hold of?

(Image: PONOS Corporation)

