After All This Time, Carrie Fisher Is Finally Being Honored With a Star on the Walk of Fame

For someone who was responsible for a great many of our favorite films (whether it be doctoring the scripts or starring in them herself), it was surprising that Carrie Fisher was not honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while she was alive. Many of her co-stars had their spots and her own mother, Debbie Reynolds, was given a star during her lifetime as well. That Fisher was not given her own while she was alive to write a perfect speech about it? Heartbreaking.

But now Fisher is finally getting her star and it will be accepted by her daughter, Billie Lourd. This is one of those moments that truly and honestly did have me crying the minute I saw the confirmation because it’s been such a deserved thing and the fact that Carrie Fisher isn’t here to see it does hurt.

These ceremonies often feature speeches from the star’s colleagues and right now, the guest list is unknown. But the fact that it’s happening on May 4th—a.k.a. Star Wars Day, fans are expressing hope that we might get to see people like Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford talking about Fisher, which is a lot to unpack emotionally.

Honestly, I don’t need details until the day of because I want to be surprised but the news has just really got me crying over my hero.

EXCLUSIVE | Carrie Fisher to be honored on May 4th with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Via @stargirl_stuff @Walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/n7ppAxfixN — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2023

Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, confirmed the news via Instagram. And this really has been a long time coming. In fact, this was announced back in 2021 to be happening, but has still taken almost two years to get to this day.

It’s about time.

Carrie Fisher means a lot to me, as she does to so many people. From the time I was a child until I was old enough to read her novels and beyond, I’ve loved Fisher and everything she represents. She is, and I do not say this lightly, my hero. She’s someone that I look to as an inspiration and my own source of comfort. And I know that I’m not alone in this feeling. Sure, she is Princess Leia but more than that, Carrie herself always made it clear that you could always be true to yourself and find the happiness and success you’re looking for.

To so many, she was a beacon of hope. There is a feeling among a lot of fans that Hollywood left Fisher behind while she needed a support system. So for her to finally have this, for there to be a star that fans can go to as a place to remember our hero? It’s a long time coming (too long) but I’m glad it’s happening.

Hopefully, someone reminds the world that Fisher drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

(Featured image: Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

