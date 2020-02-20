Rumor Time: Carl Lumbly Speculated to Be Isaiah Bradley in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

A new comic book icon may be joining Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney Plus. According to Deadline, it is being reported that iconic actor Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Justice League Unlimited, Doctor Sleep) has joined the cast of the series, and while there is no official word about who he’s playing, there’s heavy speculation that he could be Isaiah Bradley.

Pardon me for happy screaming into my comic collection.

As I said back in 2018 about potentially having Isaiah Bradley in this exact show,

With this phase and Steve Rogers potentially leaving, and likely without another stand-alone movie to focus on him, it is doubtful that we would get a proper Cap/Cap meeting on the big screen. But I think the perfect place for Isaiah Bradley to make an appearance is within the rumored Falcon/Winter Soldier Disney+ streaming series. Isaiah Bradley is the perfect reminder that Black men and women in America have fought nobly for their country, even to their own personal detriment […] I don’t think it would change things drastically to include Bradley in the spin-off. Not only is he another Cap for Falcon to connect with, but he also is someone Bucky can relate to as someone forced into government experiments.

I am what you would call a basic witch. My powers only work for silly things like this—if it happens.

For those who may not recall, Isaiah Bradley was created for the 2003 limited series Truth: Red, White & Black as a Black Captain America whose story of genetic testing was meant to allude to the real-life Tuskegee Experiments. In the comic miniseries, we are shown that the government did experiments, using the super-serum on Black men. As a result, around three hundred subjects died or were left mutilated, with their loved ones being told they died in battle. The sole survivor of these experiments was Isaiah Bradley.

According to /Film’s sources, “the series will be about Falcon initially refusing to take up the mantle of Captain America, but ultimately changing his mind after discovering the secret history of the super soldier program by encountering Bradley, who was actually the ‘original’ Captain America.”

If this is what happens, and Lumbly is Bradley, I think it would be immensely powerful. In his work with DC properties, Lumbly has proven himself to be a masterful, emotional actor who can tap into a well of expression. He was amazing in Supergirl and elevated what could have been a very tedious storyline to something beautiful. I think he could bring the appropriate amount of sadness and solemnity to the role.

I really hope these rumors turn out to be true, and it has made me even more excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier than ever before!

(via /Film)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com