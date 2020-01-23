Captain Marvel Is Coming Back for Round 2!

Carol Danvers is back and in the best possible way! Captain Marvel herself is set to have a sequel, after her billion-dollar debut, and this time, she may have a solo female director. The followup to the 2019 Captain Marvel seemed inevitable, and yet, the news broke and had Twitter and every fan of Carol Danvers excited.

The first film was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the news has it that Fleck is not returning. That doesn’t mean that Boden is set to direct the sequel on her own, but the prospect of a woman taking on the film without a male co-director delights me, because it’s past time for Marvel to move past the idea that a woman can’t just direct a superhero movie herself.

All that being said, the sequel just … felt like it should happen, right? With everything happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it never crossed my mind that Carol wouldn’t get her own trilogy, as the rest of the main heroes have. It’s a simple concept, to me. If you’re leading the Avengers, you should get your own trilogy, right? But then again, there is still a strange stigma against female-led hero films, despite the proof that they are successful.

So, breaking news that seemingly had Twitter screaming about a sequel to Captain Marvel is both exciting and upsetting. It should be a given that a movie that breaks the billion-dollar mark within the context of a franchise should get a sequel, and yet, here we are.

Twitter was a weird mix of everyone being excited with a few tweets seemingly acting like there isn’t a huge backlash against Carol (shout out to those antis on Twitter), but overall, the consensus is just that we’re happy there’s going to be more Captain Danvers!

Can’t wait for #CaptainMarvel2 ! 2022 is so far away though 😭 pic.twitter.com/pnul27kyWM — Alexandra (@andalealexandra) January 23, 2020

#CaptainMarvel2 is in the works with Brie Larson returning! Previous directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will not be returning. Marvel Studios is currently searching for a female director to helm the movie with #WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell and a 2022 release date! pic.twitter.com/0av4IAbYsh — Cinemania World (@CinemaniaWorld) January 23, 2020

How about Greta Gerwig in the director’s chair? #CaptainMarvel2 pic.twitter.com/pefARpWvJA — Masked Moviegoer (@MaskedMoviegoer) January 23, 2020

WOOHOO! #CaptainMarvel2, is in the works! I’m gonna throw in Deborah Chow’s name in that directing bucket. I would love to see her take on Carol. pic.twitter.com/2yRQOF5HSm — JediManda-lorian 🔜Katsucon (@JediManda) January 23, 2020

#CaptainMarvel2 got announced and all I ask for is at least an ACKNOWLEDGMENT that Valkyrie and Carol are a thing. pic.twitter.com/LL3PKZGKAD — Chris_Pan (@Pan_the_Puppy) January 23, 2020

I’m extremely happy and excited to see where Captain Marvel 2 takes us, and I hope that it also gives us a solo female director for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s about time.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

