Captain Jack and the First Doctor Are Heading to Time Fracture!

Fans of Doctor Who should get excited! There are fun things on the horizon for the series and for fans. From Christopher Eccleston talking about the Ninth Doctor again to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor still going on adventures with Yaz and a new companion, the series is alive and thriving. But now, we’re getting a new immersive event to bring fans even more joy with some of our favorites returning!

John Barrowman, who recently returned to the role of Captain Jack Harkness during the New Year’s special of Doctor Who, is coming back yet again! And this time, he’s bringing David Bradley’s First Doctor! Bradley, who played the First Doctor in An Adventure in Space and Time, the movie about the creation of Doctor Who, is coming to portray William Hartnell’s doctor with Barrowman for Time Fracture!

🚨 ALERT 🚨 Two icons are joining Operation Time Fracture! ⚡️ John Barrowman and David Bradley will appear in pre-recorded cameos as Captain Jack Harkness and The First Doctor respectively.#BeTheHero pic.twitter.com/XsTfN65uuj — Doctor Who: Time Fracture (@dwtimefracture) April 27, 2021

Time Fracture is an immersive event that features some of our favorite bad guys from Doctor Who along with our favorite Doctors and companions. Barrowman talked about returning to the role, stating:

I wanted to get involved not only because I love storytelling and I love Captain Jack the character, but also because this introduces Jack to the next generation of Doctor Who fans. If you’re coming to this – why not dress up as your favourite character? It’s going to be like Comic Con but with a storyline! Create your character, get in there and enjoy the journey.

Bradley had this to say about the event: “This is going to be something really special. Anyone who sees the show who is not a Doctor Who fan when they go in, surely will be when they come out! It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

What seems so exciting about the event is that it is bringing fans of all ages together to appreciate the show we know and love so well. The beauty of Doctor Who is that it’s something we do together. Some of my favorite memories include my brother and I trying to watch the Christmas specials together late on Christmas day or talking about our favorite Doctors. It’s a family event and one that fans everywhere love to share with each other.

According to the synopsis,

Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it’s a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

Honestly? I can’t wait! I love everything to do with Doctor Who, and getting to experience the magic of the show with fans is part of the magic of it!

(image: BBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]