So There’s a Detention Captain America Funko …

Ever wish you could own a Funko of Captain America, but specifically telling you off for getting detention in school? Well, you’re in luck! In a sneak peek at an Infinity Saga end credit scenes box, the pops are incredibly niche but fun looks at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and characters that people love. (Why they had to make dusting Nick Fury a Funko, I don’t know, but it feels like an attack.)

But the Funko I’m most interested Steve Rogers sitting backward on a chair. (I’ll take that shawarma shirt, though.)

The Funko is a callback to Captain America’s cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, in a series of videos for kids in school that teach them about health, doing the right thing, and not getting detention, which … they’re still showing even after Steve Rogers is technically a war criminal.

And the cameo in question became a meme that took over the internet nearly a year after the movie was released, with a near-infinite variety of plays on the “So … you got detention” line.

So. You stayed up til 4am again. pic.twitter.com/6FoMhb4YbP — jules @ isla de chili’s (@_astrosynthesis) May 15, 2018

What’s fun about this particular cameo-turned-meme-turned-Funko is that it’s one of those things that if you just post the picture of Steve in the chair, people instantly know what you’re referencing. And, it’s still a meme that is relevant even three years after the movie was released. I literally made a version of this meme today.

So, you had your dick out in the Zoom meeting… pic.twitter.com/szIzypsUp7 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 20, 2020

It’s honestly a fun part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I think people get so wrapped up in the aspects of this franchise that are either “not comic accurate” or “too comic book-y” (I truly don’t get it) that they miss the fun parts about these movies. I’ll also take a Funko of Steve and Tony asking Thor about how the Hammer works if you put it in an elevator, if anyone at Funko is taking suggestions.

So, you’re going to spend more money on a Steve Rogers Funko …

The set is supposedly being released in mid to late December 2020.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com