Cap’s shield is a symbol of hope and buttery goodness. Well you can either eat your popcorn out of the symbol that represents our hero or…out of the Red Hulk’s back. Pick your poison!

As is often the case with movie theaters nowadays, the big film releases also come with a popcorn bucket that is themed to the movie in question. May we never forget the Dune: Part II sandworm and the legacy it left behind. Now, many wait for the release of what bucket is heading our way and now we know what the buckets for Captain America: Brave New World looks like!

Brave New World is set to release in theaters this Valentine’s Day and when you take your date out to see Anthony Mackie’s turn as Captain America, why not buy a perfect popcorn bucket to go with it? As is often the case with this, every theater has their own take on it.

The bucket available to fans at AMC theaters features Cap’s shield and his uniform as part of the bucket and cup combo. Did I mention that the shield bucket is collapsible? That way you can have your shield with you (for protection of course) and then uncollapse it when popcorn is near. A real win-win situation.

(AMC)

If you’re not an A-List member, maybe Regal is the theater to you. The options for the theater are more geared towards both Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk and Sam Wilson as a duo. Which does, of course, include you eating popcorn out of Red Hulk’s back.

(Regal Cinemas)

Regal also has fun cups that match each other. Red Hulk is on top of one facing off against Sam Wilson on the other cup.

(Regal Cinemas)

Other theaters, like Cinemark, have themed buckets as well. Cinemark’s $47.95 bucket has the Red Hulk standing against a rock with Cap and Falcon’s symbols on it.

(Cinemark)

So choose your movie theater wisely as you head out to see Captain America: Brave New World!

