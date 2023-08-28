Can’t Afford Drones And Missiles? Largest ‘Defense’ Contractor Now Selling ‘Streetwear’

The latest designer turning heads in the fashion world is none other than Lockheed Martin—you know, that little mom-and-pop shop that builds missiles, fighter jets, and space rockets, and occasionally dabbles in ensuring our online cat videos aren’t interrupted by pesky hackers. The big shot in aerospace and arms has now decided to give Adidas a run for its money, leaving Kanye West and his fashion-forward wife feeling a tad jealous after their peculiar street fashion escapades in Italy. Talk about unexpected twists and turns.

To be honest, Lockheed Martin has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to push so many buttons that the number of side-eyes it gets could be enough to power an entire rocket arsenal. When many of us think of speed, we might imagine the time it takes to find our phone when it’s silent. But what about Lockheed Martin? The geniuses there reasoned, “Let’s make the SR-71 Blackbird. When missiles try to intercept it, the plane can merely accelerate and shout, ‘Maybe next time, champ!'”

So, of course, in a time when the mugshots of former leaders of the free world become viral sensations, what is the next move for the world’s largest “defense” contractor? Slapping its branding on oversized, worn-out T-shirts and baggy pants, of course.

Why drop missiles when you can launch some swaggering gear for Korean youth?

I had to give my question a double-take to make sure my mental gears were properly aligned. But this is where we are in the world: Lockheed Martin is now a fashion brand, licensing its name to a South Korean techwear clothing brand called Doojin Yanghang Co. The Lockheed Martin emblem is prominently shown on the shirts, sweatshirts, and outerwear.

According to Insider, these clothes—which run around $30 a pop—have sparked interest from social media users on platforms such as X (the site formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok, causing outrage and amazement at the link between a Pentagon contractor and the fashion sector. Doojin Yanghang Co. claims to have acquired the official trademark rights via an agency. However, this claim has yet to be verified independently. It’s also worth noting that South Korean fashion merchants have a history of strangely adding unaffiliated brands to their clothing collections, including CNN, Yale, Billboard, and Kodak.

As a result, Lockheed Martin’s move into streetwear is part of a bigger trend in Korean fashion, where corporate-branded clothing has grown in favor in recent years. These works dance on the fine line between fashion and commercial culture, masquerading as a vehicle for self-expression and a bold proclamation of personal style among the fashionably inclined.

Lockheed Martin is not here for the criticism and mockery

When Insider came knocking, Lockheed Martin cleverly redirected them to Equity Management Incorporated, the mastermind behind its brand licensing. It’s like Lockheed has a secret agent handling all its trademark affairs, leading to suspicions that the company has outsourced the licensing process and is not directly involved in the fashion venture.

Lockheed is basically playing the role of a fashion matchmaker rather than getting its hands dirty in the design game. Nonetheless, if you take a peek at the front page of Lockheed Martin Apparel’s website, prepare to be greeted by a colossal promotional banner that screams, “LOCKHEED MARTIN 2023: HOT SUMMER COLLECTION.” I kid you not.

