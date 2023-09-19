Candidate Wishing To Raise Voting Age Joins TikTok, Chaos Ensues

Politicians have been trying to find new ways to appeal to young voters for as long as voting has been a thing. Whether through the newspapers, television, or social media, politicians want to be seen as cool and in-touch when it comes to young voters.

However, some of those on the right have been having a tough time connecting with younger voters because they aren’t very well versed in the methods that reach that demographic. And, even if they do manage to use a popular tactic to get their message in front of young voters, there’s no guarantee that it will go well.

That’s is exactly what occurred when Republican presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy recently joined TikTok. While he may have thought this was a smart idea in order to appeal to Gen Z, they quickly proved to be the perfect army of trolls.

Ramaswamy joined TikTok and Gen Z wasn’t having it

If you’re unaware of who Ramaswamy is, he’s a businessman who founded Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company, in 2014. The “Roi” in the company’s name refers to return on investment, which is incredibly gross for many reasons. In August 2023, Forbes estimated Ramaswamy’s net worth at more than $950 million, which he has used to fund his campaign for president.

Ramaswamy has already been spinning his right-wing wheels as he’s claimed that the U.S. is in the middle of a national identity crisis thanks to issues he has referred to as “COVID-ism, climate-ism, and gender ideology.” He’s also suggested that the voting age should be raised from 18 to 25 as he thinks voters need “some civic experience” before they actually get to vote.

As you can imagine, these policies have not made him popular amongst younger voters, especially those in Gen Z, which is why it was super interesting to see Ramaswamy join TikTok, the home planet for all Gen Z.

The negative response to Ramaswamy’s TikTok announcement was swift, as most of the comments were trolling the businessman, with the majority saying something akin to “Vivek I edge to you.”

According to Urban Dictionary, the statement, which is being used to make Ramaswamy uncomfortable, is defined as “getting seconds away from climax and stopping, waiting for a few more seconds then start again, do this a few more times then you are meant to have a amazing long climax and you feel great.”

Basically, Gen Z TikTok users are saying they’re using Ramaswamy’s likeness to stop themselves from orgasming, which is so wild and hilarious all at the same time. It’s clear that they don’t want another right-wing grifter on TikTok and are doing everything in their power to bully him off the platform.

Maybe the kids will be alright.

