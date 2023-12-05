Canada’s New Inclusive Hockey Rules Should Be Embraced by More Youth Sports Leagues

Inclusivity is the main focus of Hockey Canada’s new rule that all minor players must wear a base layer of clothing in communal team areas. The rule was introduced on Sept. 12 to create a safe space for participants to change and shower, which they hope will result in fewer young people dropping out.

When it comes to sports, we all know the trope of locker room banter, pranks, and sometimes even bullying, and while those things exist and happen, more often than not, the common experience is simply feeling uncomfortable undressing around your peers. Hockey Canada aims to dispel this discomfort when it comes to their changing rooms to create “safe, inclusive and equitable dressing room environments that are designated team spaces for everyone.”

A document created by Hockey Canada, and shared by Global News, on the matter read,

“The dressing room policy applies to all minor hockey teams sanctioned by Hockey Canada and its members. All participants have the right to utilize the dressing room or appropriate and equivalent dressing environment based on their gender identity, religious beliefs, body image concerns and/or other reasons related to their individual needs.”

For some, like the young boy in the below CBC News TikTok video, this policy is about understanding how certain individuals feel about getting undressed in a communal space. “I don’t think this affects me in any way,” he states, adding, “but I have to think about the people around me and how they feel.”

@cbcnews Hockey Canada has new rules that state minor hockey players need to show up to the arena wearing a base layer and wear “minimum attire” in open-concept shower areas. The organization says the policy, which has been in effect since Sept. 12, promotes inclusion and privacy for all players. #MinorHockey #HockeyCanada #Hockey ♬ original sound – CBC News

Navigating this kind of topic can be tricky, with some individuals including older players and parents raising concerns regarding the hygiene of showering with a swimsuit on or in these base layers, but Craig Robinson, president of Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey, spoke to CBC News saying he feels this is a minor price to pay for everyone feeling included.

Esther Madziya, Hockey Canada spokesperson, also said in a statement to the news outlet,

For women, body image concerns have been a huge reason why they drop out of certain sports. According to Dove’s body confidence campaign, “45% of teenage girls are quitting sports – and body dissatisfaction is the #1 reason.” They further explained,

“Our research found that 52% of girls that quit sports received negative comments about their appearance. Sadly, many experience teasing and bullying, and it’s common for girls to compare themselves to others – especially in changing room environments.”

As with many aspects of life, women are often more heavily scrutinized for their appearance compared to their male counterparts, especially in the world of sports. For gender-diverse individuals, especially young trans individuals, baring their bodies in a public space can be harrowing.

Navigating this extremely tricky time in any young person’s life can be a minefield, but especially for those who already feel othered and different because of their appearance. Creating safer spaces where they feel less vulnerable, as Hockey Canada is doing, will hopefully encourage more people to stay in sports who may have otherwise left.

