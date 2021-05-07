Can You Describe Your Favorite Movie Without Naming It?

Describing your favorite movie to people who don’t know it might seem like an easy thing but it’s actually kind of hard. My top five are 1. A Wall Street bro maybe murders people? He’s not sure. 2. An ice skater loses everything because of two dumb white dudes. 3. The San Francisco Chronicle and Mark Ruffalo try to stop Ted Cruz. 4. Bob Dylan ruins Oscar Isaac’s life and 5. Sing AT ME Ewan McGregor. Also throw in Chris Pine western for good measure. (I guess also “Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac go on an adventure with Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund. Ben Affleck is briefly there.” I HAVE A LOT OF FAVORITE MOVIES.)

Well if you have the skill that I clearly am missing (I’m pretty sure none of that makes sense? Or maybe it makes too much sense), you might be good at this latest Twitter trend. It’s simple: All you do is describe your favorite movie. The problem is that you can’t use the title. Now, the rules are pretty LOOSE so someone did just put “there’s a boss and he’s a baby” which, unless that’s a fun way of describing Look Who’s Talking, is pretty clearly about Boss Baby.

Some of the choices are great, some are clearly jokes, and some show just how iconic a movie is. Shout out to “The elevator scene” because I just instantly assumed you meant Captain America: The Winter Soldier and I’m running with it.

Twitter had a lot of fun trying to describe their favorite movies without saying the title.

a man finds a “small piano,” buys a bunch of pudding, goes to Hawaii, goes to Utah, and falls in love https://t.co/8kZ1gOArZy — sold (@glorbis) May 7, 2021

It’s about a baby that’s a boss https://t.co/yUkbqGbEyt — Finessa Fudges (@FinessaFudges) May 7, 2021

Its usually the last thing I watched because I’m a little kid https://t.co/EnOLLVYjew — jon (@tinderpredator) May 7, 2021

I was cheated by you and I think you know when https://t.co/Zbd5pnEa2g — Amy (@stanmerylstreep) May 6, 2021

Saturday Detention https://t.co/GFSJWOBEWo — Get in my Tahoe…..Ho- 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@yeaitsheavy) May 6, 2021

Billionaire breaks his back then climbs out of a pit and beats the shit out of a dude with a respirator https://t.co/7iPCjMmM5R — Kunal Agrawal (@agrawalk1991) May 6, 2021

Can you do it? Can you describe your favorite movie without saying the title? Let us know what is your fave in the comments below!

(image: Paramount)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]