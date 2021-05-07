comScore Can You Describe Your Favorite Movie Without Naming It?

Can You Describe Your Favorite Movie Without Naming It?

Mine is simple: He maybe murders people and works on Wall Street.

By Rachel LeishmanMay 7th, 2021, 4:50 pm

Christian Bale in American Psycho (2000)

Describing your favorite movie to people who don’t know it might seem like an easy thing but it’s actually kind of hard. My top five are 1. A Wall Street bro maybe murders people? He’s not sure. 2. An ice skater loses everything because of two dumb white dudes. 3. The San Francisco Chronicle and Mark Ruffalo try to stop Ted Cruz. 4. Bob Dylan ruins Oscar Isaac’s life and 5. Sing AT ME Ewan McGregor. Also throw in Chris Pine western for good measure. (I guess also “Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac go on an adventure with Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund. Ben Affleck is briefly there.” I HAVE A LOT OF FAVORITE MOVIES.)

Well if you have the skill that I clearly am missing (I’m pretty sure none of that makes sense? Or maybe it makes too much sense), you might be good at this latest Twitter trend. It’s simple: All you do is describe your favorite movie. The problem is that you can’t use the title. Now, the rules are pretty LOOSE so someone did just put “there’s a boss and he’s a baby” which, unless that’s a fun way of describing Look Who’s Talking, is pretty clearly about Boss Baby.

Some of the choices are great, some are clearly jokes, and some show just how iconic a movie is. Shout out to “The elevator scene” because I just instantly assumed you meant Captain America: The Winter Soldier and I’m running with it.

Twitter had a lot of fun trying to describe their favorite movies without saying the title.

Can you do it? Can you describe your favorite movie without saying the title? Let us know what is your fave in the comments below!

