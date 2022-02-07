Can Pokémon Actually Die?

I have always felt guilty attacking Pokémon in the wild. What happens after I defeat them, I’ve wondered—am I just leaving them there to die? Did I actively kill them?

While we can never truly know the answer to the former question (who’s to say a Pidgey doesn’t just snatch up that weakened, juicy Caterpie?), all evidence seems to point that players aren’t rampant Pokémon murders. But that doesn’t mean Pokémon can’t die.

We know Pokémon can die because of the several Pokémon burial sites which have appeared in the games and anime. Lavender Town’s Pokémon Tower, a seven-story gravesite and memorial for Pokémon, appeared in the very first game. Furthermore, the Tower is haunted by the ghost of a departed Marowak, who was killed by Team Rocket while protecting her child. This additionally insinuates Pokémon can die in battle.

The Sinnoh region followed up with the Lost Tower, another gravesite. In both the Lost Tower and Pokémon Tower, you can have the existentially horrifying experience of talking to mourners about their beloved, departed Pokémon. And in both instances, you can find wild ghost-type Pokémon flying around. (Neither is true of the Soul House, which was constructed after the Lost Tower was converted into a radio tower. Very disrespectful.)

Surprisingly and terrifyingly, many ghost-type Pokémon were actually once human, not other Pokémon. Pokédex entries for both Gengar and Yamask explicitly say they were human in life; Phantump is the spirit of a child who got lost in the forest. Have fun sleeping tonight.

Anyway, there are other canonical examples of Pokémon dying. As recently as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the former lord of the Coastlands died while saving its child from drowning. A Stoutland in the Sun & Moon anime dies of old age. So, basically, Pokémon can die for the same reasons people can—although people may be less likely to die due to hunting and RPG-style battles.

Does that mean you are slaughtering Pokémon left and right in the games? Thankfully, no, it doesn’t. I’m presently playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and I’ve been fretting about what defeating a Pokémon really meant.

My questions were answered during a side quest in which I was asked to defeat a pair of Aipom who had stolen some guy’s bag. I felt super guilty kicking their butts, but then the two Aipom immediately reappeared in front of me and their victim. I hadn’t killed them—I just roughed ’em up a bit! I hadn’t killed any Pokémon this whole time! Reader, I was so relieved.

(Image via screengrab)

