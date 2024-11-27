‘Can I buy your hair?’: Trump creepily offers to buy a young Black girl’s hair for millions

Donald Trump had an incredibly bizarre interaction with a young girl in which he offered to buy her hair for millions of dollars.

It’s the latest in a string of creepy, weird, and erratic statements and interactions from the president-elect. During his campaign, Trump sparked numerous concerns about his cognitive health as he seemingly became even more blunt and impulsive. He raised eyebrows when he called a female senator “fantastically attractive” and made a “promise” to women that sounded more like a threat to protect them whether they “like it or not.” There were a number of other bizarre moments, including when he silently danced on stage at town hall instead of answering questions, talked about Arnold Palmer’s penis, and emulated a sex act on stage. Now, his strange actions are being called into question again after his comments to a young girl.

Donald Trump has a bizarre interaction with a young fan

Recently, Trump visited the Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach. He was driving around in a golf cart wearing a red MAGA hat and matching red sweater when he encountered a group of fans on the course. Trump immediately took notice of a young girl, becoming oddly fixated on her hair. Pointing at her, he stated, “I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair.” However, his compliment turned strange when he suddenly offered to buy her hair. Trump said, “Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.”

This is so freaking creepy and weird.



Trump to a little Black girl at his golf club: “I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.” pic.twitter.com/4A3R1qnzp8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 25, 2024

Onlookers laughed at the statement while a man urged the girl to say something to the president. She said to him, “I voted for you.” Trump responded, “I voted for you, too.” He then beckoned her onto the golf cart with him to take a photo, with Trump calling her “beautiful.” On social media, many denounced his interaction as creepy and weird. Republicans for Trump wrote, “This is so creepy and weird.” One commenter wrote, “Hey Trump, even you can’t just buy Black children,” while another raised the good question of, “Why did her parents let her this close to the convicted felon?” Others stated that it was an indication of his “mental capacity” deteriorating and being unable to understand why talking about wanting to buy a child’s hair might look strange.

Hey Trmp, even you can’t just buy Black children. — ???????•ᴬᴺᴰ•?????? (@WallaceAndV0mit) November 25, 2024

Why did her parents let her this close to the convicted felon?? — Jürgen .. ?❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) November 25, 2024

Guess it make sense why he was cool nominating Matt Gaetz as AG — Ðoge~Panda (@topherAlba26) November 25, 2024

How can people not read this person, what will his mental capacity be like in 3-4 years! — Conservative Wisdom United (@conservwisdomun) November 25, 2024

trump is insane. — David Mattoon™ ? (@DaveMattoon) November 25, 2024

Trump's comment to a young Black girl about her hair is deeply unsettling and inappropriate, reinforcing concerns about his disregard for boundaries and sensitivity to race. — ᑎITIᑎ (@nitin_Bagh) November 25, 2024

Of course, conservatives quickly rushed to his defense, insisting it was just an innocent compliment. At the same time, though, they tried to insist that President Joe Biden playfully biting a baby’s foot was creepier or referenced the fake digitally edited videos of him supposedly “sniffing” children. Even if one doesn’t think Trump’s comment is creepy, it’s at least insensitive. Hair-based discrimination is a real thing, and Black individuals have expressed getting tired of white people being fixated on their hair, wanting to touch it, or asking inappropriate questions about it. Trump could’ve complimented her hair and left it at that, but he made things weird by showing such an intense fascination with it that he offered to buy it.

