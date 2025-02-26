Camila Cabello announces first headline tour in seven years after going public with new billionaire boyfriend

Camila Cabello is going on tour! The Havana singer took to her Instagram on February 17 to announce that she is going on her first tour in seven years. The post included a dramatic video of the singer while music played in the background. It ended with a list of dates and tour stops along with a note reading, “Yours, C,” which is the title of the tour.

“I have been dying to tell you this. you have been so patient, and now it’s finally happening. The Yours, C tour is coming to you this summer,” Cabello wrote in the caption.

When speaking to MTV UK at the BAFTA Awards, the singer noted it’s been a while since she last hit the road, stating, “I haven’t really toured in a long time. I’ve done festivals and stuff, but it’s so different when it’s your fans. I’m going on tour in Europe in July. I’m doing July 8th in London. But yeah, I’m really excited.”

“The last time I put my own headline tour together, it was for my second album ‘Romance’ and it got canceled because of COVID. So, come on down!” Cabello added.

The tour announcement came after the singer hard launched her new boyfriend, Lebanese businessman Henry Chalhoub. The pair sparked dating rumors in November 2024, but it was later confirmed that they were dating when photos of the two vacationing on the Caribbean Island were released to the public. Maybe he will join her on her 12-city tour!

Continue reading to see how to buy tickets to Cabello’s upcoming tour.

Camila Cabello – Yours, C Tour Tickets

Fans can buy tickets now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on where you sit in the venue and which show you attend. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Marbella, Spain, on June 21 are selling for $86 in the section “Tribune C.” Click the link below for a full list of ticket prices in each city.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Camila Cabello on her “Yours, C” tour on StubHub.

Camila Cabello – Yours, C Tour Schedule

Camila Cabello is kicking off her international tour in Marbella, Spain on June 21. She is set to hit other major cities in a few other countries, including France, Ireland, and Great Britain. She will wrap up the tour on July 9 in Dublin. See below for the full tour schedule and links to purchase tickets.

