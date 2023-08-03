California’s Lt. Governor Joins Call for Taylor Swift To Cancel Concerts in Solidarity With Striking Workers

Government officials in California have joined hotel workers, who are currently striking, in calling for Taylor Swift to cancel her concerts in the state in solidarity.

In the letter, they stress that hotels in the area are “doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming” and that some workers sleep in their cars due to the distance between their work and homes, with many risking losing their properties because of this, despite these inflated rates.

Workers from housekeepers to cooks are on strike after their contracts at major hotel chains in the state came to an end at the beginning of last month, without a satisfactory agreement for a new contract. The dispute largely concerns pay and understaffing. This makes it Hot Strike Summer as they join other workers across multiple industries who are striking all around the U.S.

Eleni Kounalakis, a Democratic lieutenant governor in the state, who herself attended the Eras Tour in Santa Clara, told Politico that she stood in solidarity with the workers: “I stand with Unite HERE in their fight for a living wages. And I hope we can use this moment to bring attention to the hardworking men and women who are the engine of our economy.”

She continued, “Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support. Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

Other elected officials who are behind the calls include Californian governor Gavin Newsom, state senator Dave Min, and Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan. Mayors from other Southern California cities have also showed their support. James T. Butts Jr., mayor of Inglewood—where Swift is set to perform at SoFi Stadium for six dates, tonight (August 3) through August 9—was not among those who signed the petition.

