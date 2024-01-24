Bus Company Sues for the Right to Help Texas Treat Migrants Like Political Props

Moving migrants around the country like they are luggage is simply not a humane thing to do. Still, conservative politicians refuse to stop using humans as political props. Now, a charter bus company is suing the city of Chicago because pesky human rights are getting in the way of their pockets.

Recommended Videos

Wynne Transportation LLC is one of the companies that was tasked with transporting migrants from Texas to Chicago, Illinois before the city recently issued a new ordinance barring buses from dropping off “one-way passengers without prior notice.” Note that the language of the ordinance does not mention immigrants or migrants specifically, though it undoubtedly applies to them because ghoulish governors like Greg Abbott of Texas (along with Florida’s failed presidential candidate Ron DeSantis) have been doing this exact thing in Chicago, New York, and other Democrat-led cities and states.

Furthermore, according to CNN, leaders in Chicago have admitted that these new restrictions are a response to the influx of migrants being bussed in from red states, insisting the restrictions are aimed at protecting their safety. Most of these human beings, because that’s what they are, are just dropped off without much of a plan in place and without adequate or prior warning.

But how dare Chicago interfere with commerce and business, I guess! The new ordinance says that these drop-offs must have prior approval from the city. While this game of push-and-pull with vulnerable people seeking asylum is beyond infuriating on both sides, I suppose it makes sense that a city would insist on knowing what is going on, especially when people are dropped off en masse. How are they expected to have the resources in play to properly handle the influx? Republicans do not think or care about any of these real problems because this is all a political game to them.

Wynne Transportation is upset because they say that people’s rights are being infringed upon as well as their ability to run and operate their business. The lawsuit seems really all over the place honestly. For example, the suit claims, “This case is about allowing immigrants the opportunity to call Chicago home.” (Against their will and without any regard for their safety or general well-being upon arrival but I guess that’s irrelevant.) It also says, “Wynne is taking action against the City’s ordinance because it unlawfully interferes with its business and violates Wynne’s constitutional rights and the rights of Wynne’s passengers.” It seems like business practices shouldn’t supersede human rights but maybe that’s just me.

(via CNN, featured image: John Moore/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]