So What’s With That Horrifying Bunny in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Pic?

Scott Lang is an underrated character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has some of the best movies in the MCU and is one of the funniest characters, which makes sense seeing as he’s played by comedy legend Paul Rudd. But with the Ant-Man movies comes some of the most important information in the entire universe. Remember how the quantum realm was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp and trapped Scott there until he broke out in Avengers: Endgame?

Now, we’re gearing up for more of the quantum realm (and multiverse, thanks to Scott Lang), and with that comes the third Ant-Man movie! Director Peyton Reed shared the news that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania started principal photography today, and with that came a picture of an absolutely horrifying bunny.

But it’s not the first time we’ve seen this bunny. If you remember in Ant-Man, Scott Lang shows up at Cassie’s birthday party with the bunny and Jim Paxton (Bobby Cannavale) is horrified by the gift. Luckily though, Cassie loves him. Scott Lang wasn’t always the “greatest” dad by everyone else’s standards, but to Cassie Lang, she loved him no matter what, and this bunny was oddly an example as to why she loved him: Scott Lang understood her.

Sometimes, you don’t want some happy stuffed animal or you like weird things and the people who get you and understand those little intricacies about you. For Cassie, her dad is that person and it’s as simple as Scott getting her the ugliest bunny and knowing that she loves it.

Like her reaction is proof that she is most definitely her father’s daughter.

What is exciting about Peyton Reed sharing this picture though is the prospect of seeing how Scott and Cassie’s relationship develops after everything that’s happened, and how Cassie’s future in the MCU develops. They lost five years together when he was trapped in the quantum realm and everyone thought he was snapped away by Thanos, and now that they’re back together, Cassie’s age puts her right in line to play into other MCU developments.

Cassie Lang being aged up, while heartbreaking for her relationship with Scott, is important for the future of the MCU. Casting Kathryn Newton as an older Cassie Lang could play into a Young Avengers storyline for the franchise, since she was part of the team in the comics as the appropriately size-altering hero Stature. With Cassie, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Wanda’s twins, and so many other characters making their appearances in the MCU, it feels like they are going down the Young Avengers route, and having Cassie get aged up from Avengers: Endgame certainly plays into that idea. It will certainly be interesting if, and how heavily, Quantumania sets any more of that up, since the future of the MCU is such a big question mark at this point.

Scott Lang, meanwhile, is probably one of the sadder characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (story-wise), but what’s awesome about Scott is that he tries to not let what happened to him bring him down. He was in jail, came out and was trying to make a better life for him and his daughter, and ended up becoming a superhero. And even after losing 5 years with Cassie, he’s still trying to make up for it, and I think that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be an interesting look into their dynamic as father and daughter, and hopefully this horrifyingly ugly bunny will be one of the moments where we see just how much Cassie loves her dad.

