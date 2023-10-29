Buh-Bye Mike Pence!

Former Vice President Mike Pence was never a GOP favorite, at least according to the polls. But the wildly out-of-touch candidate was able to read the room, announcing he was ending his campaign for the Republican nomination for president. At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s conference in Las Vegas, Pence said, “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president.” It was clear that many were anticipating Pence’s withdrawal, as his poll numbers had remained stagnant.

“There is a time for every purpose under Heaven.” After traveling the country the past six months, it has become clear…this is not my time.



As we leave this campaign, we do so with grateful hearts. I will always be grateful for the opportunities my family and I have been given… pic.twitter.com/bsmc94Lxjw — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 28, 2023

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that many Republican voters “prayed” for Pence’s demise in the polls, with the more vicious Trump supporters wanting Pence hanged. They generally viewed him as a traitor to the GOP after “failing to protect the [Presidential] Election” in 2020. This didn’t stop even during his campaign for the 2024 bid, with Trump supporters heckling Mike Pence during his rallies. Despite his fondness for quoting the Bible, Pence was also not supported by many Evangelicals in his last months as vice president for certifying the results of the elections, instead of siding with Trump and his radical supporters.

But Pence isn’t the only one under fire himself. Anybody who attempts to voice any support or praise for the disgraced ex-vice president also gets attacked or criticized. Runner-up Ron DeSantis caught some fire for praising Mike Pence for working tirelessly toward the conservative cause. Many accused DeSantis of potentially being just as unprincipled as Pence, among other things. If Republican voters have one goal in this upcoming election, it’s to make sure that Trump makes a comeback in the White House amidst his serious legal troubles. Donald Trump is leading at 62% among other Republicans, and many prominent Republican senators are also backing the embattled former president. So long, Mike Pence. No one will miss you, and we’re glad to see you go. Sidebar, we’re now taking bets on how long it will take for Pence to turn around and endorse Trump, the very man who endangered his life.

