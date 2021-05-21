BTS’ “Butter” Has Officially Made Me a Stan and There’s No Turning Back

On a cosmic level, I knew BTS existed. Like, I knew the power they held and how the ARMY was a fandom like no other. And I have dabbled in some of their other music after Spotify decided to drop “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2” and “Come Back Home” on me about a year ago. Both of those songs left me dancing and going, “I don’t know this band like that but I’m going to play it so much that it ends up on my Spotify Hits of 2020.” And they did. But I never got BTS and how life-changing they could be.

Cuz now, oh now I measure my life before BTS “Butter” and after BTS “Butter.” There’s no in-between. Just is. And I’m down for the adventure that this is sure to be. But seriously, I’m going down a stan spiral and there’s no turning back. At this point, I’ve listened to it about 10-15 times and some of the lyrics are already sticking, a surefire sign that I’m going to have this song memorized in no time. But that’s nothing in comparison to what ARMY has done for BTS.

When I first started listening to “Butter” they had over 75 million views on Youtube. That’s no easy feat. And according to Entertainment Tonight over on Twitter, it’s the fastest music video to do so. A little over half an hour later, after multiple listens of the song, I refreshed and saw that they have over 83 million views. That’s the power of the fandom behind BTS and what I hope to know more about as I dive deep into RM, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

At this moment, I gotta say that RM has got me. There’s something about the way he delivers his verses that draws the eyes but also makes you want to fan yourself. Plus the hair, people. Yes, yes, yes! Then there’s Jimin. Excuse me, sir. Who told you that you can look so good in that suit, with that makeup, and that hair? And then the lifting of the brows after popping up his shades?! I don’t think I’m alive right now after that. This is my ghost speaking to you.

Also, this doesn’t mean I don’t love Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook. I just haven’t gotten to know them that well at this point in my stanning, but I will! Until then, here are my favorite reactions from ARMY fans under the #BTS_Butter tag and more!

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/YetDY2mXX8 — rockstar jimin (@ROCKSTARJIMlN) May 21, 2021

1 am let’s get 101.1M asap so that i can sleep in peace

keep streaming #BTS_Butter #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/mvP7lCgWXZ — Nila⁷✜❆ (@chimnilanjana) May 21, 2021

I love that Butter literally brought out the side of the boys that make them bolder and much more confident and comfortable. WE LOVE THAT FOR THEM✨ #ButterWorldwideParty #BTS_Butter #SmoothLikeButter #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BAasD9NFzR — ᴮᴱʲᵏ⁷ (@jeonjksbabygirl) May 21, 2021

Lemme know you are awake too and streaming #BTS_Butter like me Asian Armys! Keep it up!I’m so proud of u!#SmoothLikeBTS #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #BTS pic.twitter.com/4d0rkEuXOW — Bangtanies Wallpapers⁷☂️ (@rainbowgrl07) May 21, 2021

"Butter Music Video" screenshot/Youtube

