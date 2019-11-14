Things We Saw Today: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed for Season Eight!

Great news, squad! Even though its seventh season has yet to debut (that’s going to happen February 6th), the gods have smiled and NBC has renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for an eighth season. This is a big turn around from just a year-and-a-half ago when the series was canceled by Fox to major fan outcry.

Renewing a show before a season even starts is a pretty extraordinary move, but not unprecedented. More and more networks and platforms are renewing shows before they’ve even debuted: AppleTV renewed all its series within a week of launch, and one of those, The Morning Show, already had a second season ordered before it premiered. Netflix just ordered a second season of The Witcher ahead of its December 18 drop. Still, it shows immense faith in the show for the Network to make this move. It’s faith that, in the case of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is very well-earned.

The reactions from the cast were predictably adorable:

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

With The Good Place taking a final bow, it’s great to know we part of the Shurniverse continuing on at least into 2021. There will never be enough comedies that rely on kindness rather than cruelty for their humor, and we love how all these characters continue to grow and evolve. At this point, if Nine-Nine doesn’t make it to season nine, we’ll be both shocked and bereft.

Elsewhere on the net today.

While B99 goes on, other things are ending. Production on Arrow wrapped in the early hours of the morning today and the heartfelt tributes from the cast and crew to the series already have us feeling things. (via Twitter Moments).

Survivor broke the fourth wall and brought the drama as the castaways confronted a MeToo moment in tribal council. (via Decider)

Mo’Nique is suing Netflix for discrimination. (via NBC News)

The creators of Life is Strange are back with a new game featuring a transgender hero. (via Kotaku)

The following footage may be hard to watch…without smiling.

Brutal, bloodthirsty battle royale of the day. pic.twitter.com/O6ZkW6UA9p — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 14, 2019

Remember that Jensen Ackles album we told you about? Well, it’s out Jensen himself has the news.

View this post on Instagram @radiocomusic A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Nov 13, 2019 at 11:57am PST

And finally, Kristen Bell proves why she’s a worthy Disney princess. (via AV Club)

That’s it for us! Congrats on almost making it through another week, Mary Suevians!

The Federalist Society’s hosting a black tie dinner inside Union Station tonight, so protestors rolled up a big screen and loud speakers blaring Christine Blasey Ford’s Kavanaugh testimony as a welcome to attendees pic.twitter.com/kX4VjXhgkz — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) November 14, 2019

