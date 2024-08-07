Influencer Brooke Schofield Apologizes for Past Grossly Racist Tweets

After being praised for her exposé of ex-boyfriend Clinton Kane, Brooke Schofield is now being called out for her past racist tweets.

Brooke Schofield is an influencer and the co-host of the Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau. Last month, she gained a massive amount of attention online after she accused her ex-boyfriend, musician Clinton Kane, of lying to her about everything from his mom being dead to where he is actually from to his age. She became an overnight sensation for her humorous way of spilling tea and was celebrated for her raw and honest way of speaking.

Just like most influencers who become overnight stars, fans are eager to dig into their past to learn more about them. What many did not expect to see were numerous racist tweets from Schofield’s account, some being more than a decade old. The internet lives forever, and Schofield has learned that the hard way.

Brooke Schofield’s racist tweets

Screenshots of tweets from Scofield’s account, which were posted between 2012 and 2015, surfaced and showcased the Cancelled co-host spewing racist sentiment and homophobic slurs.

Brooke Schofield is under fire after fans discover a series of racist and insensitive posts from 2012-2015.



One of the posts includes her, at 16 years old, defending George Zimmerman for killing Trayvon Martin. pic.twitter.com/rs45BkkDt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2024

One of the most shocking tweets from Schofield showed her defending George Zimmerman, who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012. In her tweet, she claimed Zimmerman killed Martin in self-defense and claimed that if it was a “white guy” who had been killed, it wouldn’t have made the headlines.

For reference, Zimmerman shot Martin as the teen was walking home from a nearby convenience store. Zimmerman had called 911 to report the teen to police, claiming the Black teenager looked “suspicious” and that he looked to be “up to no good or on drugs.” Though instructed by police to not follow Martin, that’s exactly what he did, killing Martin just 70 yards away from the townhouse he was staying in.

Schofield also made several jokes about Black and Hispanic people, as well as gleefully stating that she and her friend loudly yelled racist profanities in public. In other tweets, she used homophobic slurs.

Brooke Schofield apologized for racist tweets

On her TikTok account, Brooke Schofield released several videos apologizing and acknowledging her past racist behavior. In her first video, she admits the tweets are real, saying she feels the same way people do after seeing them. She stated, “I think they’re so disturbing, they’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.”

While she appeared to be emotional as she spoke, she said that she was not going to cry because she did not want sympathy or to shift the blame. She said that both her parents were addicts, leading her to be raised by her grandparents, who held conservative, right-wing views. She confessed that it took her a long time to shift her views and that it was only after college her way of thinking changed.

If you felt that apology was lacking, you wouldn’t have been alone. It wasn’t long before Schofield made a second TikTok, where she addressed the response to her initial video. She admitted that she “missed the mark” and apologized specifically to Black people and other people of color who were hurt by her tweets. She added that her apology was for POCs and that she was not seeking approval from white people.

Schofield stated that she feels immense shame for her actions, acknowledging that despite being a teen when those tweets were published, she was old enough to know better and regrets spreading racist rhetoric on a public platform.

Schofield expressed regret over talking about her family situation since it made her look like she was shifting the blame. She acknowledges that the blame is on her, as no one forced her to tweet racist and political sentiments despite not taking the steps to educate herself at the time.

Schofield added that she wants the conversation to continue and she does not wish to be un-canceled. Instead, she wants to help others who are battling the internalized racism they grew up with.

Since the backlash, Schofield has donated to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

