Broadway Is Enforcing Vaccination for Audiences and Casts

Broadway is coming back and better than ever! Meaning you have to be vaccinated and wear a mask in order to go to a Broadway show, and that’s exactly what I like to hear! According to Variety, all cast members and audiences must be vaccinated when Broadway opens up this fall. Masks will also be enforced when audience members are not eating or drinking.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses. A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theatres makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety,” said the president of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin, in a statement.

The children under 12 (who are not yet eligible for the vaccine) are the exception to the rule, and those with a medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs that get in the way of vaccination, and in that case, you must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of a performance’s start time.

Honestly, this should be the policy for all venues. Right now, the unvaccinated are causing a rise in COVID-19 cases across the United States, and while the vaccinated are not as at risk for COVID, we can still get the virus and pass it on in, just a more manageable way. Having venues enforce mask policies and require proof of vaccination is what I want to feel safe going out and experiencing things. Don’t want to get vaccinated? That’s fine, but you can’t go to Broadway, and that’s your choice!

The Broadway League did say they would reevaluate the rules in the fall to see if they could let the mask rule lessen or change their stance, but I hope they don’t. I like knowing I can return to the theatre in a safe way and not have to worry about getting COVID-19 because of an unvaccinated audience member or cast member.

I wish that movie theaters would do this same thing. Right now, you don’t have to wear a mask, and every time I’m in the theater, I’m nervous because of those around me since we’re supposed to just trust that those individuals are vaccinated.

“With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among NYC audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority. As we get ready for Broadway’s big comeback, the entire theatre community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We’re all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway,” said Nick Scandalios of The Nederlander Organization and good. I’m happy that Broadway is taking this seriously, I’m happy that Broadway is open and willing to put their casts, staff, and audiences at ease by making this the norm and I hope that others continue to do this.

Broadway will open at full capacity this September and you can enjoy the magic of theatre once again, as long as you’re vaccinated.

