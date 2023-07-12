Britney Spears To Release Tell-All Memoir This Year

Finally, after years of being silenced, Britney Spears has announced that she will release her tell-all memoir later this year.

The book, titled The Woman in Me, is described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”. It will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on October 24.

The book deal is one of the biggest of all time at $15 million, only behind that of the Obamas, who had an estimated $65 million contract between the two of them with Penguin Random House back in 2017.

The memoir will see Britney talk about her life in the limelight, “tense” relationships with her family, and the 13-year conservatorship she was put under in 2008 after the Toxic singer suffered a mental health crisis.

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement that sees those who are unable to look after themselves, such as people with mental health issues, have aspects of their lives, like finances, controlled. Britney was only released from hers after fans campaigned with the #FreeBritney movement on social media. Since her release, she has been public about her family mistreating her during that time and the trauma she now lives with because of it.

The arrangement was finally terminated in 2021 with the judge in the case saying, “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required. Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears … is hereby terminated.”

Last year, her sister Jamie Lynn released her own book Things I Should Have Said with her side of events. She alleged that Britney’s behavior was “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling.” Britney spoke out against the book, its claims, and her sister.

Announcing the book, Britney posted a video with text that reads, “It’s coming.. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready?” with the caption simply being the date of the book’s release.

Senior Vice President and Publisher at Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, told People, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

People further revealed that the press release promises that “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

(featured image: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

