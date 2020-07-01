Things We Saw Today: What Does It All MEAN, Brie Larson!?

Brie Larson tweeted some fun videos of herself trying to figure out how to record her talking (and making sure it connected to her AirPods) with the caption “Breaking news to the family…” Why? Well … no one knows.

Breaking the news to the family… pic.twitter.com/HiVZyn97Az — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 1, 2020

So … of course, this set the internet off on a journey to figure out what Larson is announcing. Was she announcing to her family that she has AirPods? That she figured out how to film herself on a front-facing camera? Or is this something else entirely? So many fans took to Twitter to ask Brie Larson what was going on. (My bet is that she finally paid off her Animal Crossing: New Horizons debt.)

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers Larson please set us free or alternately keep doing it I’m good either way. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) July 1, 2020

WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/HvhWiMc8pl — wendy (@tessaracts) July 1, 2020

BREAKING WHAT NEWS TO THE FAMILY — alex (@loventhunders) July 1, 2020

YOU ARE CHAOTIC I LOVE U pic.twitter.com/CaZnxXRRPb — alexa /exams (@swiftfiIm) July 1, 2020

so you gonna tell them u listen to girl in red or wha pic.twitter.com/mgYcqfWFAI — phoenix ✧ (@electradean) July 1, 2020

she gonna troll hard and be like ‘i got a puppy’ pic.twitter.com/sDNSUOGJUd — Tessa is watching WYNONNA EARP on 7/26/2020 @10/9c (@Tessa_21jumpz) July 1, 2020

I’m here to listen pic.twitter.com/oSLARSf3Bc — Eαɾρҽɾ Aɾɱყ 🏳️‍🌈 (@EarperArmy) July 1, 2020

Brie Larson’s chaotic videos are the most specific depiction of my sexual orientation ever committed to video. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) July 1, 2020

Brie … what is the truth??? I must know!

(image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Jason Momoa voicing Frosty the Snowman in a new movie feels about right for 2020. (via Deadline)

Star Wars is planning spinoffs for The Mandalorian with comics and novelizations! (via ComicBook.com)

Here are a couple pages of notes from the handwritten rough draft of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. We did this in a coffee shop in Tahoe City in July of ’84. pic.twitter.com/T4YF1Hu8oj — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 1, 2020

Bob’s Burgers is going to recast Marshmallow. (via CBR)

Buddies, in honour of our northern neighbours, I decided to create the (unofficial) @KnivesOut spin-oof poster for #CanadaDay. I may have missed a few, but tag your favorite Canadians below, eh? pic.twitter.com/6iSK2jVGdm — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) July 1, 2020

