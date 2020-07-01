Things We Saw Today: What Does It All MEAN, Brie Larson!?

comScore

Brie Larson tweeted some fun videos of herself trying to figure out how to record her talking (and making sure it connected to her AirPods) with the caption “Breaking news to the family…” Why? Well … no one knows.

So … of course, this set the internet off on a journey to figure out what Larson is announcing. Was she announcing to her family that she has AirPods? That she figured out how to film herself on a front-facing camera? Or is this something else entirely? So many fans took to Twitter to ask Brie Larson what was going on. (My bet is that she finally paid off her Animal Crossing: New Horizons debt.)

Brie … what is the truth??? I must know!

  • Jason Momoa voicing Frosty the Snowman in a new movie feels about right for 2020. (via Deadline)
  • Star Wars is planning spinoffs for The Mandalorian with comics and novelizations! (via ComicBook.com)

  • Bob’s Burgers is going to recast Marshmallow. (via CBR)

