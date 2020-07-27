Brie Larson Could Have Been in a Star Wars?!

There are the kinds of stars who are relatable and then there are those who are really relatable. I believe that Brie Larson falls into the second category. From talking about her love of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to generally being a bit of a nerd, Larson is one of the few celebrities I believe when they tell people about their geeky affiliations.

For one thing, Brie Larson has openly posted multiple times about her love of Star Wars.

View this post on Instagram Monday Jedi A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 28, 2019 at 1:23pm PDT

No really, she likes Star Wars.

View this post on Instagram Did someone say Star Wars?! A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Sep 26, 2019 at 6:33pm PDT

The fact that Brie Larson is a huge Star Wars fan and very clearly adores the franchise ups her cool quotient in my eyes. And now it turns out that she auditioned to be in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and didn’t get the part. Stars, they’re just like us! (Just kidding, I would love to audition for a Star Wars and not get it.)

In her new YouTube series, Larson revealed that she auditioned for roles in Star Wars, Terminator, and the Hunger Games franchise but didn’t land the roles.

“I auditioned for Star Wars too. I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”

Recently, while in conversation with Gary Whitta on his show Animal Talking (a talk show with people but set as their Animal Crossing characters), in discussing how Whitta was one of the writers for Rogue One, Larson revealed that that was the Star Wars property she auditioned for.

Without giving away what role it was for, one can only assume that she was up for the role of Jyn Erso (that would eventually go to Felicity Jones). To be honest, it would have been interesting to see Larson in the Jyn role because I haven’t really seen her tackle that kind of quiet power that Jyn has while also still being afraid of the world she doesn’t understand.

With both Captain Marvel and Larson’s previous work, she’s often played characters who know their power and their strength and will fight their way towards their goals. Jyn Erso was a more ambiguous character—someone who needed that nudge in the right direction but, in the end, would do what was right. It would’ve been an intriguing change of pace for Larson.

Sadly, Larson hasn’t had her shot at a Star Wars yet but that doesn’t mean she can’t eventually end up in the world of the Jedi. We know it’s where she wants to be.

